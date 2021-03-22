Published: 3:23 PM March 22, 2021

Tessa Davies has been running her hair salon in Doddington for 22 years, as she prepares to reopen on April 12. - Credit: Daniel Mason

As hairdresser Tessa Davies marks 22 years in business, she is always striving to ensure her salon keeps leaving smiles on people’s faces.

“There’s a saying I’ve got on my shop wall - ‘come in as a customer, leave as a friend’,” she said.

“I make everyone welcome; I listen, I do what people want and I always suggest what they might want.”

Tessa, who has been running Tessa’s Hair Design in Doddington since March 22, 1999, has not been able to mark her anniversary with family, friends and customers, who she thinks of highly.

A third national lockdown announced in January meant Tessa had to shut her doors once again, but this has not stopped her from trying to lift spirits.

You may also want to watch:

“As everyone knows, I love colours. I’m not a plain person, so I thought I'd bring colour back into the salon,” she said.

“It makes them feel cheered up when they come in. It makes them feel better.”

Anniversary balloons in the front window at Tessa Davies' hair salon in Doddington, marking her 22nd anniversary in business. - Credit: Daniel Mason

In the front window, Tessa has placed anniversary balloons and installed multi-coloured décor in a bid to lift customers’ moods as she prepares to reopen on April 12.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has certainly not been plain-sailing, like many businesses in the Fens, which she admits has been her toughest challenge yet in 35 years within the industry.

“To be honest, I don’t think anyone has ever been through something like this before. It’s very hard, but you have to adapt,” Tessa said.

“The first day reopening, I remember my son phoned me up that evening and asked ‘how did you get on?’ It was daunting and I thought ‘can I do this?’

“Hopefully, there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Tessa said in the last year, most customers from the likes of Wisbech and March to Chatteris and Manea have returned.

Strict safety measures are also in place, such as one person in the salon at a time, which has helped restore customer confidence.

Tessa Davies has been working in the hairdressing industry for 35 years, and is confident she will continue going strong at her Doddington salon. - Credit: Daniel Mason

“Everyone knows my salon is clean, everything gets sanitised and everyone knows they are safe when they enter my salon,” she said.

“If someone prefers to be on their own, such as if they’ve been shielding, they’ll be the only one in the shop. That’s how I look after people.”

Tessa, who previously owned a hair salon in London, has received financial support from Fenland District Council over the last 12 months.

Despite this, financial problems still arose during the first national lockdown, but she believes the support was invaluable at the time.

“The first lockdown was the hardest and you try to adapt to get your mind focussed on how you can sort it out financially,” Tessa said.

“I was very upset, mentally as well. My son and daughter-in-law were worried about me; it was hard.

“The customers knew I wasn’t doing very well, so they used to message me and I’m more positive now.”

Since reopening after the first lockdown in July, Tessa Davies has installed safety measures for customers, such as a screen and a QR code for customers to scan on arrival. - Credit: Daniel Mason

She believes that some people who know her believe she is “a nightmare”, while remaining fun at the same time.

Since moving to Fenland, Tessa has grown a reputation for being a buoyant village character, one who is always up for a challenge.

Even if those challenges are tough, Tessa, who is also a qualified interior designer, has found a way through.

“When you’re on your own and you’re used to people round you all the time, it is very hard (to adapt), but I’ve got the positive feeling back,” she admitted.

“We all have the odd blip where you go downhill slightly, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to be strong and positive to get through it.”

Since opening her first salon at 22-years-old, Tessa has stamped her authority on Doddington, a place she said she loves.

During the pandemic, she has also tried to cheer residents up with stunts such as her own impression of Tina Turner, one of her favourite singers.

It is that positive attitude that makes Tessa believe her business will continue to thrive.

“Some people aren’t as loyal as they were years ago, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to try your best and make sure your door’s always open,” she said.

“If it wasn’t for the customers, I don’t know what I would do. The support has been amazing.

“I’m very strong-willed; I’m not going anywhere.”

One year since the pandemic began, you can have your say on how Covid-19 has affected your life by taking part in our survey.