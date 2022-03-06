Gallery
Jack's says final goodbye to Chatteris
Harry Goodman
- Credit: Harry Goodman
Chatteris said its final goodbye to its Jack's store on Sunday March 6.
Owned by Tesco, Jack's on Fenland Way has closed its doors for the last time as the decision is made to close all stores in the chain.
The discount supermarket was originally opened in the market town in 2018 and named in honour of Tesco's founder Jack Cohen.
Jack, after World War 1, used his £30 of demob money to open his original market stall in Hackney, East London in 1919.
Selling surplus armed forces and became popular for providing affordable food to shoppers.
Store assistant Richard was the last member of staff serving customers today, adding it's only fitting he served the last customer as he served the very first customer who shopped at Jack's.
Regular customers, on social media have said "Bye Bye" to the store whilst eagerly awaiting the Tesco store that will inherit the space.
Most Read
- 1 BMW driver caught speeding at 127mph
- 2 'Supercarn't park there' Audi R8 worth £100k crashes in Peterborough
- 3 'Vintage' caravan goes to auction with no reserve
- 4 Sex offender jailed for deleting internet history more than 300 times
- 5 Firefighters 'significantly' held up after trying to 'negotiate parked vehicles'
- 6 Cambs entrepreneur who 'died' before his wedding appears on Dragon's Den
- 7 Regular Stansted Airport rail link to resume for holidaymakers in Cambs
- 8 Toys R Us returns 2022: Is the chain coming back to Cambridgeshire?
- 9 Sunnica warned of battle to come over 2,800-acre solar farm
- 10 Four streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
Store manager Peter explained the space is going to become a Tesco, opening back up under this name on April 7, at 9am.