Poignant moment as Jack's shuts up shop in Chatteris for the final time. - Credit: Harry Goodman

Chatteris said its final goodbye to its Jack's store on Sunday March 6.

Owned by Tesco, Jack's on Fenland Way has closed its doors for the last time as the decision is made to close all stores in the chain.

The discount supermarket was originally opened in the market town in 2018 and named in honour of Tesco's founder Jack Cohen.

Jack, after World War 1, used his £30 of demob money to open his original market stall in Hackney, East London in 1919.

Selling surplus armed forces and became popular for providing affordable food to shoppers.

Store assistant Richard was the last member of staff serving customers today, adding it's only fitting he served the last customer as he served the very first customer who shopped at Jack's.

Regular customers, on social media have said "Bye Bye" to the store whilst eagerly awaiting the Tesco store that will inherit the space.

Store manager Peter explained the space is going to become a Tesco, opening back up under this name on April 7, at 9am.