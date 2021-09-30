Published: 10:48 AM September 30, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM September 30, 2021

The Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM (left) presents Ian Bannister, managing director of Metalcraft, with the Queen's Award for Enterprise. - Credit: Mark Bullimore Photography

A manufacturer has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, 17 months on since they won it.

Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris received the trophy having been confirmed winners of the award at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm was named the winner of the award for its commitment to providing pathways into careers in engineering for local people.

Ian Bannister, managing director at Metalcraft, said: “The award is a timely reminder of the importance of investing in our local communities and developing long-term, rewarding careers for local people that can help the area build back stronger.”

Mr Bannister and Austen Adams, divisional managing director of Avingtrans PLC which owns Metalcraft, received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise from the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM.

A real pleasure to present @MetalcraftChat with their @TheQueensAwards for Promoting Opportunity - testament to their progressive and enduring apprenticeship programme. I met apprentices 4 weeks into their apprenticeship and former apprentices still with the company 44yrs later! pic.twitter.com/QyEuISbh1B — Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant Cambridgeshire (@Lord_Lt_Cambs) September 28, 2021

Metalcraft's apprenticeship scheme has launched the careers of 34 young people since it began in 2010, helping to train more young people and reducing the average age of the workforce from 54 to 41.

Mr Adams said: “We look forward to working with the management team at the North Cambs Training Centre over the coming months to open up a wider variety of opportunities.”

Stainless Metalcraft supplies performance-critical components to industries around the world.

The award recognises outstanding achievement by UK businesses in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.