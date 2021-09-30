Firm finally receives Queen's Award over a year later
- Credit: Mark Bullimore Photography
A manufacturer has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, 17 months on since they won it.
Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris received the trophy having been confirmed winners of the award at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The firm was named the winner of the award for its commitment to providing pathways into careers in engineering for local people.
Ian Bannister, managing director at Metalcraft, said: “The award is a timely reminder of the importance of investing in our local communities and developing long-term, rewarding careers for local people that can help the area build back stronger.”
Mr Bannister and Austen Adams, divisional managing director of Avingtrans PLC which owns Metalcraft, received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise from the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM.
Metalcraft's apprenticeship scheme has launched the careers of 34 young people since it began in 2010, helping to train more young people and reducing the average age of the workforce from 54 to 41.
Mr Adams said: “We look forward to working with the management team at the North Cambs Training Centre over the coming months to open up a wider variety of opportunities.”
Stainless Metalcraft supplies performance-critical components to industries around the world.
Most Read
- 1 Mayor wins support for March make-over
- 2 43-home estate may not be ideal location, admits developer
- 3 Fly-tipping fine for man who paid 'scrap dealer' £40 to dispose of fridges
- 4 Woman, 50, killed in A141 March crash named by police
- 5 Six arrested in drugs conspiracy investigation
- 6 Bailiffs close homeless camp and threaten to sell tents left behind
- 7 Retired teacher, 82, charged with sexual offences against a child
- 8 Drug paraphernalia seized amid police crackdown
- 9 James Bond-style Aston Martin set for No Time To Die premiere in Fenland
- 10 Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash
The award recognises outstanding achievement by UK businesses in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.