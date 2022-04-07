News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tesco replaces Jack's as new store opens in Chatteris

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:19 PM April 7, 2022
The sign on the outside of the Chatteris Tesco

The sign on the outside of the Chatteris Tesco

Tesco has opened a new store in Chatteris today, inheriting the space that Jack’s once held on Fenland Way after the decision was made to close all Jack’s stores.

The tills at Chatteris Tesco on its opening day with balloons to celebrate

The tills at Chatteris Tesco on its opening day with balloons to celebrate

Since the closure from March 6 the shop has seen a refurbishment and made many more products available to the people of the market town and those living around it.

 

The inside of Chatteris Tesco

The inside of Chatteris Tesco

The people of the town seem to happily welcome the Tesco as an alternative to the Aldi already there.

Shoppers in the refrigerated aisles of Chatteris Tesco

Shoppers in the refrigerated aisles of Chatteris Tesco

We spoke with shoppers today - when speaking to one family they said that they enjoyed having the larger number of options despite Tesco seeming more expensive than the Jack’s that stood before it. 

Shoppers in the frozen aisles of Chatteris Tesco

Shoppers in the frozen aisles of Chatteris Tesco

We also spoke to some young people who visited the shop today. The trio seemed very happy about the new addition, stating that as people with less access to travel it is easier to get things they would usually be unable to get because it’s simply not available where they live. 

