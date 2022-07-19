News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Business

Bygones opens cafe/restaurant at football club

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:46 PM July 19, 2022
Mayor Cllr Susan Wallwork cuts the ribbon to open Bygones cafe/restaurant at Wisbech Town FC. 

Mayor Cllr Susan Wallwork cuts the ribbon to open Bygones cafe/restaurant at Wisbech Town FC. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Café boss Andy Maul opened the doors to his new Wisbech Bygones restaurant today. 

“We are very excited to be opening our new restaurant today and in true Bygones style we don't like to make things easy for ourselves, opening on the hottest day of the year,” he said.  

“Luckily our restaurant is fully air-conditioned.” 

Mayor Cllr Susan Wallwork was there to cut the ribbon and the first customers showing their support were the deputy mayor Cllr Peter Human and his wife Janet. 


It’s a fresh start for Andy and his partner Vikki who had to hastily move from the town centre following an end of lease issue.  

All that was forgotten today as the couple opened the new home for Bygones after having taking over the clubhouse at Wisbech Town Football Club. 

The couple resumed home deliveries recently (it accounts for a growing percentage of their business) but are now looking forward to customers finding their way to the new café and restaurant.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours living with dust nightmare in middle of heatwave
  2. 2 Double drink drive arrest after men found over four times limit
  3. 3 Suspected drug driver arrested after three-vehicle A47 crash
  1. 4 Drink-driver sentenced after killing own brother
  2. 5 Cambridge: Monday's searing heat fails to break UK top temperature record
  3. 6 Man dies after two motorhomes crash on A14
  4. 7 Recap: 90-minute delays on A14 due to multi-vehicle crash near Huntingdon
  5. 8 Major field fire near M11 spread to railway station building
  6. 9 Thameslink and Great Northern line set to shut due to 'extreme heat'
  7. 10 A14 'skate park' formed as county feels the heat

He said that side of the business grew massively during Covid and he has three drivers delivering home cooked food daily to his customers.  

“Wisbech town FC is very close to my heart and they have great ambitions for the club,” he said. “They are trying to build something and I want to be part of that.” 

It could mean, for instance, evening shows, comedy and music nights and he will also explore Sunday carveries.  

"I am hoping people will continue to see or we will take our food out to them,” he added.  

Andy said: “Bygones has been part of Wisbech for many years, and for our 30th year we will be moving to a larger premises which will provide so much more for our valuable customers and staff.”   

“My job is to preserve the business and keep offering the services we do.” 

He said moving to Wisbech Town FC had been in the pipeline for some time and he was excited at the prospect.  

Andy said other town centre premises had been considered but he feels the football club can open a new chapter. 

Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Vesuvio 70cm pizza

Food and Drink

Whopper pizza - 70 cm long - lands on menu of Italian restaurant

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Royal Mail staff in Peterborough handed 46 packages containing controlled or illegal items to Cambridgeshire Constabulary 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Royal Mail staff find 46 illegal packages in Cambridgeshire's postal system

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Fire at PLASGran recycling plant in Wimblington

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Gallery

Dramatic images capture damage done after recycling factory blaze

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Present day and vision for Broad Street, March: 

Fenland District Council | Your Posts

LETTER: Stop this £8m regeneration of March: it’s going to be a disaster 

Joan Munns

Logo Icon