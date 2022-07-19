Café boss Andy Maul opened the doors to his new Wisbech Bygones restaurant today.

“We are very excited to be opening our new restaurant today and in true Bygones style we don't like to make things easy for ourselves, opening on the hottest day of the year,” he said.

“Luckily our restaurant is fully air-conditioned.”

Mayor Cllr Susan Wallwork was there to cut the ribbon and the first customers showing their support were the deputy mayor Cllr Peter Human and his wife Janet.





It’s a fresh start for Andy and his partner Vikki who had to hastily move from the town centre following an end of lease issue.

All that was forgotten today as the couple opened the new home for Bygones after having taking over the clubhouse at Wisbech Town Football Club.

The couple resumed home deliveries recently (it accounts for a growing percentage of their business) but are now looking forward to customers finding their way to the new café and restaurant.

He said that side of the business grew massively during Covid and he has three drivers delivering home cooked food daily to his customers.

“Wisbech town FC is very close to my heart and they have great ambitions for the club,” he said. “They are trying to build something and I want to be part of that.”

It could mean, for instance, evening shows, comedy and music nights and he will also explore Sunday carveries.

"I am hoping people will continue to see or we will take our food out to them,” he added.

Andy said: “Bygones has been part of Wisbech for many years, and for our 30th year we will be moving to a larger premises which will provide so much more for our valuable customers and staff.”

“My job is to preserve the business and keep offering the services we do.”

He said moving to Wisbech Town FC had been in the pipeline for some time and he was excited at the prospect.

Andy said other town centre premises had been considered but he feels the football club can open a new chapter.