Second bank in two years to close in town

Daniel Mason

Published: 8:00 AM October 1, 2022
Nottingham Building Society branch in March

The Nottingham Building Society (NBS) branch on Broad Street, March is one of 17 branches to close before the end of this year. - Credit: Google Maps

A change in consumer behaviour spurred by Covid has forced a bank to announce it will shut. 

The Nottingham Building Society (NBS) branch on Broad Street, March is one of 17 branches to close before the end of this year. 

It is the second bank to close in the town within two years after Barclays shut its doors in July 2021. 

NBS said “changing consumer behaviour, accelerated during the pandemic” has mainly caused the decision, with staff being contacted about the closures. 

Kathryn Kitson, head of branch network at NBS, said: “Following a thorough review of how our members are using our network, it became clear that we have too many branches for the size of building society that we are. 

“Since Covid, whilst some members have returned, many have not, leaving a number of our branches with very low levels of transactions and usage.” 

Support on alternative options for managing money will be given to NBS, and members will be informed of the causes for the decision in letters and through an online closure support hub. 

Ms Kitson said the amount of activity at the affected branches has become unsustainable. 

She added: “We have been thorough and considered when making decisions on which branches to close. 

“(We have been) trying to ensure there are options in place for more vulnerable members and taking into account the impact on the communities our branches serve.” 

Other branches due to close this year are: Ashbourne; Bourne; Crystal Peaks; Fakenham; Leicester City; March; Matlock; Melton Mowbray; Rothley; Scunthorpe; Skegness; Spalding; Stamford; Stapleford; Thetford; Wigston and Wollaton. 

