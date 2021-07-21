Published: 3:44 PM July 21, 2021

Austen Adams, chair of the business board at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He is also the divional managing director of Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris/PaperPix.co.uk

Businesses in Cambridgeshire are invited to complete a survey to share their experiences of Britain’s post-Brexit trading relationship with the European Union.

The results will help the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce understand the issues and challenges companies currently face.

It is hoped as many business leaders as possible will participate so the appropriate support and resources can be provided.

Austen Adams, is chair of the Business Board at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, and the divisional managing director of Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris.

He said: “Being able to trade with as little friction as possible is vital to our economy and jobs, and so we want to know what the situation is like on the ground for our business leaders.

“There is support we can offer, but we need to act on good evidence, so I encourage as many businesses as possible to contribute their thoughts to this survey."

The survey covers importing and exporting of goods, skills and labour shortages, customs declarations and transport and logistics.

It can be completed here...

Meanwhile, businesses can contact the combined authority's Growth Hub by emailing enquiries@growthworks.uk for support.

The Chambers' International Trade team can also help with queries in export documentation, customs declarations for imports and exports and transit declarations.

They are available on 01223 237414 or email internationaltrade@cambscci.co.uk.