The world’s media gathered in Chatteris in 2018 to see Tesco’s new discount supermarket, Jack’s. - Credit: HARRY RUTTER

Tesco abandoned its ambitions for a bargain basement chain of supermarkets by closing all 13 of its Jack’s stores – including their first in Chatteris.

But the supermarket giant refused to disclose whether the Chatteris outlet will be one of the six it intends to turn into a Tesco store.

Tesco chief executive Jason Tarry said: "We want to thank our Jack's colleagues for all they have done and taught us.

"Our priority is to find roles within our wider business for all the colleagues who want to stay with us."

The Jack's brand was launched by former chief executive Dave Lewis in 2018 to take on the surging growth of German discount rivals Aldi and Lidl.

And they selected Chatteris – which had previously won permission to become a Tesco superstore – as its inaugural branch.

Tesco said it "learned a tremendous amount" from the business, which was named after founder Jack Cohen, to help it understand the discount operating model.

Their plan included many fewer lines than its traditional shops.

However, it said now "the time is right to focus on continuing to deliver great value in our core business".

It added that its experience with Jack's has helped its core Tesco business to be more competitive.

The supermarket chain boasts strong sales and gaining share from rivals since the pandemic hit in early 2020.

Back in 2018 hundreds waited in the rain for the official opening of the first Jack’s budget chain store at Chatteris.

Cars were ditched on grass verges as bargain hunters rushed to the entrance, where upon walking into the 12,000 sq. ft shop, they were greeted with 20p donuts and 50p pizza.

In 2019, Tesco undertook a major restructuring process which impacted around 9,000 workers and included the closure of counters in 90 stores.

The company said on Monday it will now have only 279 stores with meat, fish and deli counters after a "decrease" in the number of customers using these on a regular basis across its shop portfolio.

Manea based Harrier Developments, run by Robert Sears, fought to get permission for the Tesco on Fenland Way but only won the day after agreeing to reduce to scale back the proposed size.