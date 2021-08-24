Published: 11:06 AM August 24, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM August 24, 2021

(L-R) MP Steve Barclay, FACT Community Hub Organiser Nicola Christy, Chairman of FACT Gary Christy and Co-op member Pioneer Manager Steve Thomas at the opening of March's first community fridge. - Credit: Co-op

MP Steve Barclay has visited a community hub in March for the opening of the town's first community fridge.

The FACT community fridge, which is located at the group’s community hub on Martin Avenue, is one of 100 new Co-op funded fridges opening this year with environmental charity Hubbub.

Chairman of FACT Gary Christy, FACT Community Hub Organiser Nicola Christy and Co-op Member Pioneer Manager Steve Thomas were also present for the unveiling.

FACT Community Transport, supported by Hubbub, are working in a new partnership with Co-op to fast-track the expansion of Hubbub’s community fridge network across the UK.

The new fridges are expected to save 6.8 million meals per year from going to waste.

FACT will welcome donations of unopened, packaged foods within their use by date and raw fruit or vegetables which will be available for anyone in the community to take.

The fridge in March will be open from 10am until 12pm every Monday and Friday.

Nicola Christy, Community Hub Organiser at FACT, said: “Community fridges are a wonderful concept and we’re delighted to host the first for March.

“All our visitors are welcome to get involved, by giving or receiving food of by coming along to learn about our work on a new garden area.

“We’re going to be growing our own fruit and vegetables for the local community.”

Community fridges are open to everyone, without any need to be referred or having to prove eligibility to access fresh food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

The food is donated by businesses, with Co-op donating surplus food from its stores.

The fridges also empower communities to connect with each other and learn new skills through activities such as cookery sessions.

MP Steve Barclay, said: “It was great to see our community coming together to help people develop skills such as cooking and growing their own fruit and veg.

“I am hugely grateful to Gary and Nicola at FACT and Steve from the Co-op, and their teams for all their hard work on a great initiative.

“It will bring a practical benefit across the community.”



