The Tesco superstore in March will be closed 'until further notice'.

March Tesco superstore on Hostmoor Avenue is closed due to a technical fault.

Residents told the Cambs Times that they had arrived to do their weekly shop when customers were told they could not enter the store and other customers were being escorted out.

A Tesco spokesperson confirmed the store's closure.

They said: "There are technical issues at the store- none of the tills are working.

"Staff are going to put a sign on the door, they are waiting on an engineer who we hope will get everything up and running soon.

"The store will be closed until further notice- it's likely to be open by the end of the day. "

The nearest open Tesco store is the Tesco Express on Broad Street, March.

