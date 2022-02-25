The former Toys R Us store in Peterborough is no longer in situ after a fire in 2019 - Credit: Terry Harris

Toys R Us is set to return to the UK this year after a four-year hiatus.

The international toyshop chain, which had stores in Peterborough and Cambridge, is set for a comeback in 2022.

The much-loved shop disappeared from British retail parks in 2018, when the company fell into administration and was forced to close its stores.

But according to industry magazine Toy World, the brand is just months away from re-launching.

A statement on the Toys R Us website reads: "We can't wait to see you again.

"We're back in 2022!

"Tell your family...

"Tell your friends...

"Tell everyone!"

The website features a minigame where you can build your own toyshop, and more than 25,000 customers have subscribed for updates about the re-launch plans.

The former Toys R Us store at The Beehive Centre, Cambridge, which is now a Wren Kitchens showroom - Credit: Google Earth

The chain used to have a Toys R Us and Babies R Us store at The Beehive Centre near Newmarket Road, Cambridge.

It has since become a Wren Kitchens showroom.

There was also a store on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough.

Toys R Us in Peterborough, destroyed by fire in 2019 - Credit: Terry Harris

A blaze destroyed the building in April 2019, when Toys R Us had already closed down.

The shop front collapsed and at the time, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said that flames were seen going through the roof.

Parts of the former Toys R Us store on Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough collapsed in a fire in 2019 - Credit: Terry Harris

A Home Bargains and Iceland Food Warehouse sit on the former Toys R Us site in Peterborough - Credit: Terry Harris

The site was refurbished and transformed into a new shopping complex featuring a Home Bargains and Iceland Food Warehouse.

It is not yet known whether Cambridgeshire will get any new stores.

Toys R Us Australia and New Zealand has signed an exclusive deal to run the brand's "digital and physical retail commerce" in the UK.

It has even begun singing new recruits, including three new executive team members, to lead the Toys R Us re-launch.