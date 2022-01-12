Dr Belinda Clarke (left) and Vic Annells (right) have been appointed as new members of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Business Board. - Credit: CAPCA

Two highly experienced business leaders have been appointed as new members of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Business Board.

Those who have joined are Dr Belinda Clarke, director of Agri-TechE, a membership organisation for the agri-tech sector, and Vic Annells, chief executive of the Cambridgeshire chambers of commerce.

The business board is the region’s local enterprise partnership responsible for strategic investments into the economy to support growth, and accelerate business to create jobs and opportunities.

Belinda and Vic’s appointments were made by a formal appointments panel during a meeting on January 10.

Austen Adams, chair of the business board, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Belina and Vic to the business board.

“Their wealth of knowledge, experience and of the local economy will be invaluable.”

Dr Clarke is part of Europe’s largest commercial membership network connecting farmers and growers with researchers, technologists, entrepreneurs and investors.

Dr Belinda Clarke (pictured) director of Agri-TechE has joined Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Business Board.

She said: “The geography covered by the business board is unique in the UK and arguably globally in its repository of highly productive Grade 1 agricultural land.

“It’s enabling financial community and the multi-disciplinarity of its research and business communities.

“I am looking forward to working alongside colleagues on the business board to help leverage and enable continued and enhanced success of businesses in the area.”

Vic has recently become chief executive of Cambridgeshire chambers of commerce.

He has a wealth of experience from work in Africa, the Middle East and Europe in the public and private sectors.

He said: “I am very pleased to be joining the fantastic team of industry experts and opinion leaders on the business board to support business growth across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Vic Annells (pictured) chief executive of the Cambridgeshire chambers of commerce has joined Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Business Board.

“I’m looking forward to using my knowledge and experience of the diverse and exciting business environment we have in the region to support the vital work of the board.”

Belinda and Vic’s appointments are subject to the completion of an induction and they are due to join their first business board meeting in March.

Austen added: “It will be a busy 2022 as we continue to invest in the skills, jobs and enterprise across the region, and we can’t wait to add Belinda and Vic’s insights to the work we do."

Chair of Cambridge & Peterborough Combined Authority Business Board, Austen Adams (pictured).




