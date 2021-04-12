Gallery
Cheers to that! Businesses reopen as lockdown restrictions ease
News Team
- Credit: Wisbech Tweet
Monday was the day non-essential businesses can reopen after a long three months in lockdown - and they're certainly pleased to be welcoming customers back through their doors.
Shops are now open, pubs can start serving beer in their gardens and hairdressers are at work taming overgrown lockdown hair.
Gyms could also reopen from April 12 for individuals and those in household groups.
For most situations, customers are as pleased to see their favourite shops open as much as the businesses are pleased to see them.
The team at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House shop at The Cromwell Road Retail Park were among those who worked hard to get their premises ready for Monday.
Emily Almey, one of the sales assistants, explained it has already been incredibly busy.
She said: "We are so excited to reopen our shop so we can earn the charity money needed to carry on our amazing work supporting patients and families with life shortening illnesses.”
Cassanos Bar and Nightclub in March is among the many drinking locations which have been preparing their outside area for when lockdown restrictions are eased.
It posted a preview video of its garden, which was ready to service customers from midday Monday.
Rigby's in March has also prepared to welcome customers Monday following the latest easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.
The indie bar on High Street, which also serves food, has shared images of their beer garden as it reopened.
Florists White September in March has also reopened, as well as Fox Narrowboats on Marina Drive.
Paula Syred, of Fox Narrowboats, said: "We had a great day."
The Exchange on Market Place in March is another business that could not wait to reopen, having released an app to help adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nicky Hemsley, owner of The Exchange, alongside staff have been busy delivering during lockdown and are also inviting frontline and care workers for a free lunch and drink on April 18.
Nicky said: "We’ve been very busy delivering afternoon teas during lockdown but it’s exciting to be reopening and seeing all our customers again!
"With our canopy we are able to seat people whatever the weather, but with the sun out, there was an amazing atmosphere."
Meanwhile, Helen Free of arts and craft store Rainbow Valley in Chatteris said she has "missed my customers".
She said: "So they tell me, they missed me, too. One customer also brought me a 'welcome back' plant."
Public buildings, including libraries and community centres can also reopen.
Locations offering self-contained accommodation such as campsites and holiday lets where facilities are not shared with other households can also welcome guests.
Fifteen people can now attend weddings, commemorative events or wakes.
The next significant date on the government roadmap is May 17, where the government will consider easing limits on visiting family and friends, pubs will be able serve indoors and hotels and entertainment venues such as cinemas can reopen.
- If Monday was your first day of reopening, let us know how it is going. Email photographs and further information to louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.