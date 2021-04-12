Gallery

Published: 11:56 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM April 13, 2021

Drinkers catching up outside The Globe pub in Wisbech. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Monday was the day non-essential businesses can reopen after a long three months in lockdown - and they're certainly pleased to be welcoming customers back through their doors.

Shops are now open, pubs can start serving beer in their gardens and hairdressers are at work taming overgrown lockdown hair.

View from the top: the pub garden at The Three Tuns in Doddington. - Credit: THE THREE TUNS / FACEBOOK

Gyms could also reopen from April 12 for individuals and those in household groups.

For most situations, customers are as pleased to see their favourite shops open as much as the businesses are pleased to see them.

The team at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House shop at The Cromwell Road Retail Park were among those who worked hard to get their premises ready for Monday.

Emily Almey, one of the sales assistants, explained it has already been incredibly busy.

She said: "We are so excited to reopen our shop so we can earn the charity money needed to carry on our amazing work supporting patients and families with life shortening illnesses.”

Staff at The Norfolk Hospice Shop, Tapping House at the Cromwell Road Retail Park in Wisbech ready to welcome customers on Monday morning. - Credit: Supplied by The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House

Staff at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House shop on the outskirts of Wisbech have been working hard to make sure the shop was ready to reopen on Monday morning. - Credit: Supplied by The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House

Cassanos Bar and Nightclub in March is among the many drinking locations which have been preparing their outside area for when lockdown restrictions are eased.

It posted a preview video of its garden, which was ready to service customers from midday Monday.

Rigby's in March has also prepared to welcome customers Monday following the latest easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The indie bar on High Street, which also serves food, has shared images of their beer garden as it reopened.

Florists White September in March has also reopened, as well as Fox Narrowboats on Marina Drive.

White September in March reopened its doors to customers on Monday, April 12. - Credit: White September

Paula Syred, of Fox Narrowboats, said: "We had a great day."

Fox Narrowboats said they had "a great day" when they reopened on Monday, April 12. - Credit: Fox Narrowboast

Fox Narrowboats said they had "a great day" when they reopened on Monday, April 12. - Credit: Fox Narrowboats

The Exchange on Market Place in March is another business that could not wait to reopen, having released an app to help adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nicky Hemsley, owner of The Exchange, alongside staff have been busy delivering during lockdown and are also inviting frontline and care workers for a free lunch and drink on April 18.

Customers dining outside The Exchange in March on Monday, April 12. - Credit: Nicky Hemsley

Nicky said: "We’ve been very busy delivering afternoon teas during lockdown but it’s exciting to be reopening and seeing all our customers again!

"With our canopy we are able to seat people whatever the weather, but with the sun out, there was an amazing atmosphere."

Meanwhile, Helen Free of arts and craft store Rainbow Valley in Chatteris said she has "missed my customers".

She said: "So they tell me, they missed me, too. One customer also brought me a 'welcome back' plant."

Helen Free of Rainbow Valley in Chatteris said one customer brought her a 'welcome back' plant on the first day of reopening her shop. - Credit: Supplied/Helen Free

Helen's pet dog was also happy to see customers once again on Monday, April 12. - Credit: Helen Free

Public buildings, including libraries and community centres can also reopen.

Locations offering self-contained accommodation such as campsites and holiday lets where facilities are not shared with other households can also welcome guests.

Been to meet Kevin McCourt today, very optimistic about step 2 out of lockdown. Hear him again via @BBCSounds with @dottymcl on @BBCCambs 95.7/96fm 1026mw DAB Freeview 722 6-10am. pic.twitter.com/0dMCMjFcVT — John Devine (@JohnDevine1961) April 12, 2021

Rigby's in March has shared images of its beer garden as it reopened on April 12. - Credit: Facebook/Rigby's

Rigby's in March has shared images of its beer garden as it reopened on April 12. - Credit: Facebook/Rigby's

Fifteen people can now attend weddings, commemorative events or wakes.

The next significant date on the government roadmap is May 17, where the government will consider easing limits on visiting family and friends, pubs will be able serve indoors and hotels and entertainment venues such as cinemas can reopen.

- If Monday was your first day of reopening, let us know how it is going. Email photographs and further information to louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.





Alan Edmunds, the President of Wisbech Lions, visiting Woodward’s Confection in Wisbech on Monday. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

A 91-year-old customer at Banks Barbers getting a post-lockdown trim. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Cllr Andy Maul and his partner Vikki Holmes enjoying their outside space at Bygones Cafe in Wisbech. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Inside Foxs Cards in Wisbech on Monday, when non-essential shops were able to reopen. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

A customer browses through the collections at Robert Goddard in Wisbech. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Business owners are pleased to be welcoming customers once again. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Hairdressers and beauticians were busy at work at The Lash and Beauty Lounge in Wisbech. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Former Wisbech Mayor Cllr Mike Hill (right) was among the first customers to visit Sarah's Flowers at Elm Business Park when shops were able to reopen on Monday. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The Locomotive in Wisbech also opened under new management on Monday. - Credit: The Locomotive pub, Wisbech

There may have been a chill in the air, but the sun was shining for pubs on Monday. This group is enjoying a drink at The Locomotive in Wisbech. - Credit: The Locomotive pub, Wisbech

A table of punters enjoying a post-lockdown drink on Monday at The Locomotive in Wisbech. - Credit: The Locomotive pub, Wisbech

Wendy Marshall, the new manager of The Locomotive pub in Wisbech, greeting her new customers with a smile. - Credit: The Locomotive pub, Wisbech



