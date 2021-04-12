Businesses across the Fens reopen as lockdown restrictions ease
- Credit: Supplied by The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House
Today is the day non-essential businesses can reopen after a long three months in lockdown - and they're certainly pleased to be welcoming customers back through their doors.
Shops are open, pubs can start serving beer in their gardens and hairdressers are at work taming overgrown lockdown hair.
Gyms can also reopen for individuals and those in household groups.
For most situations, customers are as pleased to see their favourite shops open as much as the businesses are pleased to see them.
The team at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House shop at The Cromwell Road Retail Park are among those who have working hard to get their premises ready for today.
Emily Almey, one of the sales assistants, explained it has already been incredibly busy.
She said: "We are so excited to reopen our shop so we can earn the charity money needed to carry on our amazing work supporting patients and families with life shortening illnesses.”
Public buildings, including libraries and community centres can also reopen.
Locations offering self-contained accommodation such as campsites and holiday lets where facilities are not shared with other households can also welcome guests.
Fifteen people can now attend weddings, commemorative events or wakes.
The next significant date on the government roadmap is May 17, where the government will consider easing limits on visiting family and friends, pubs will be able serve indoors and hotels and entertainment venues such as cinemas can reopen.
- If today is your first day of reopening, let us know how it is going. Email photographs and further information to louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.