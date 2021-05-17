Published: 3:39 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 3:49 PM May 17, 2021

MP Steve Barclay with a £500 cheque from Anglian Water which has supported his Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

MP Steve Barclay’s bid to get more children reading through his Read to Succeed campaign has been bolstered thanks to its two latest supporters.

Mr Barclay received £500 from Anglian Water, on top of a donation of £2,500 from Nestle Purina in Wisbech as part of his annual reading scheme.

“The Fenland-born author, journalist and philosopher William Godwin once said: ‘He that loves reading has everything within his reach’,” the NE Cambridgeshire MP said.

“That’s certainly true for me and I hope this campaign will help youngsters in the constituency to feel the same.”

MP Steve Barclay with a £2,500 cheque from Nestle Purina in Wisbech which has supported his Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

The Read to Succeed campaign aims to raise enough money to buy a reading book for every single Year 4 schoolchild in the constituency.

This year’s theme is Wild World Heroes and hopes to encourage children to stand up for the future of our planet.

Anyone wanting to support the campaign are asked to email: adam.fairbrother@parliament.uk