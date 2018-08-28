Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Memorable and challenging year’ for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after being called to 7,479 incidents

PUBLISHED: 16:20 14 January 2019

Cambs Fire and Rescue battle a blaze in the hot weather.

Cambs Fire and Rescue battle a blaze in the hot weather.

Archant

Firefighters tackled on average two animal rescues every week last year, says the county’s fire chief.

Cambs Fire and Rescue battle a blaze in the hot weather.Cambs Fire and Rescue battle a blaze in the hot weather.

Chris Stickland said there were 126 animal rescues across Cambridgeshire last year among the 7,000 incidents crews were called out to in 2018.

In an annual round-up he praised his colleagues after what he described as “unprecedented conditions” last summer due to the hot weather and a record number of calls.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was named as one of the best two performing fire and rescue services of 14 services inspected by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Service (HMICFRS) in 2018.

Cambs Fire and Rescue battle a fire at Great Wilbraham.Cambs Fire and Rescue battle a fire at Great Wilbraham.

Mr Strickland said it had been a “memorable and challenging year” during which staff had responded well.

“This has been a challenging year for our staff across the service,” he said.

“We faced unprecedented spate of conditions in the summer due to the weather and staff stood up to the task and performed exceptionally well. This hard work was evident throughout the year as we saw more emergency calls and attended more incidents than in 2017.”

Fire in the open - Ramsey HeightsFire in the open - Ramsey Heights

Crews from stations up and down the county attended more than 7,000 incidents, including fires, rescues and road traffic collisions, as well as supporting other services in neighbouring counties.

The combined fire control, which also serves residents and mobilises fire engines to incidents in Suffolk, took more than 18,000 calls, of which 11,000 were received from Cambridgeshire residents.

The summer period saw significant numbers of calls due to the hot and dry weather conditions, which caused a large amount of fires in the open across both counties.

Of the incidents attended by Cambridgeshire crews, more than 2,100 were fires, either in homes, buildings or outdoors. Crews also responded to 491 road traffic collisions, 126 animal rescues and 55 rescues in water.

Staff completed more than 10,000 hours of community safety activity across Cambridgeshire (including Peterborough). This ranged from visiting vulnerable people in their homes to carry out safe and well visits, to engaging with businesses and community groups.

“We have managed to increase our community safety activity in rural areas, as well as having extra fire engines available to respond to incidents,” said Mr Strickland.

“This activity remains crucially important as we aim to reach those vulnerable residents and ensure they are safe from fire in their homes, as well as continuing to engage with the business community.”

The Cambridgeshire service attended 2,157 fires in 2018, plus 491 road traffic collisions and 55 water rescues. It received 10,939 calls and there were a total of 7,479 incidents.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Planning Inspectorate dismisses appeal by Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, after Fenland Council rejected improvement scheme

Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, where a bid to extend was refused by Fenland District Council and the decision upheld on appeal. Parking was a major issue raised by by the Planning Inspectorate. PICTURE: Fenland Council website.

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

No let up by Fenland Council to tackle spitting and dropping cigarette butts as they renew contract to Kingdom enforcement team

Enforcement officials from Kingdom checking out a suspected offender for littering in Wisbech. Part of a crackdown by Fenland Council they say is cost neutral. Picture: KINGDOM

REVIEW: Cosy atmosphere and top-notch food at Bill’s Cambridge

Cosy atmosphere and top-notch food at Bill’s Cambridge. Picture: BILL'S CAMBRIDGE.

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

‘It’s not about a number on the scales but being happier in your own skin’: Wimblington bootcamp run by ex Paratrooper transforms more than 100 lives

Wimblington bootcamp run by ex Paratrooper transforms more than 100 lives. Picture: PAUL FREEAR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists