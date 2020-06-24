Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:29 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 24 June 2020

Lauren Thompson of the 1220 (March) Squadron Air Training Corps was awarded the role of cadet flight sergeant, one of the highest honours for a cadet. Picture: FACEBOOK/1220 MARCH SQUADRON AIR TRAINING CORPS

Archant

A cadet from Fenland has been awarded one of the highest honours after being recognised for her work.

Lauren Thompson from the 1220 (March) Squadron Air Training Corps was selected to be the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire’s cadet, one of the highest ranks a cadet can achieve.

Lauren was nominated for the post by Wing Commander Tony Kelly of the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing, and has also been named best female cadet in the Wing.

The cadet flight sergeant has undertaken a range of activities during her time with the Squadron, including leadership, first aid and radio training, and completed the expedition section of her gold Duke of Edinburgh Award on top of her bronze and silver awards.

Lauren also wants to develop her love for flying and aims to achieve more in this area of training.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing said: “Next year, she hopes to go on the royal international air tattoo camp.

“This year, she was selected for the international air cadet exchange, however due to COVID-19, it wasn’t possible. It is hoped that she will attend in 2021.

“Congratulations on becoming the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet for Cambridgeshire, Lauren!”

