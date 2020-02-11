Advanced search

Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force welcomes new volunteers while Fen cadets enjoy sporting success

PUBLISHED: 17:09 11 February 2020

The volunteers that took part in Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force's familarisation and assessment course. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE

The volunteers that took part in Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force's familarisation and assessment course. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE

Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) welcomed new volunteers while also celebrating success on a sporting front too.

Volunteers during a familiarisation and assessment course, ran by the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCEVolunteers during a familiarisation and assessment course, ran by the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE

Twenty-three adults took part in the familiarisation and assessment course at Waterbeach Combat Training Centre, undertaking military activities and understanding the history of the ACF courtesy of Lt. Colonel Cox.

Candidates' teamwork and leadership skills were also tested in activities such as tent building and preparing rations in the field.

Alex Pessoa, one of the new adult volunteers, said: "The lessons have been well-structured and organised, and the instructors were really enthusiastic, which helped us better engage with the tasks."

On Saturday (February 8), cadets from Chatteris, Ely, Soham and Haddenham competed in the senior boys, junior boys and senior girl's teams at the Eastern Regional Football Championships, where the senior boys qualified for the national championships in Liverpool on February 29.

The teams that represented the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force at the Eastern Regional Football Championships. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCEThe teams that represented the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force at the Eastern Regional Football Championships. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE

SSI Bullman, from the ACF, said: "The cadets worked amazingly well in their teams, communicating thoroughly. I am beyond proud of the achievements of everyone considering the short space of time."

