Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force welcomes new volunteers while Fen cadets enjoy sporting success

Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) welcomed new volunteers while also celebrating success on a sporting front too.

Twenty-three adults took part in the familiarisation and assessment course at Waterbeach Combat Training Centre, undertaking military activities and understanding the history of the ACF courtesy of Lt. Colonel Cox.

Candidates' teamwork and leadership skills were also tested in activities such as tent building and preparing rations in the field.

Alex Pessoa, one of the new adult volunteers, said: "The lessons have been well-structured and organised, and the instructors were really enthusiastic, which helped us better engage with the tasks."

On Saturday (February 8), cadets from Chatteris, Ely, Soham and Haddenham competed in the senior boys, junior boys and senior girl's teams at the Eastern Regional Football Championships, where the senior boys qualified for the national championships in Liverpool on February 29.

SSI Bullman, from the ACF, said: "The cadets worked amazingly well in their teams, communicating thoroughly. I am beyond proud of the achievements of everyone considering the short space of time."