Cafe boss Andy Maul whose business closed earlier than he anticipated (the landlord locked him out) as he planned move to Wisbech FC clubhouse. - Credit: Wisbech Tweet/Archant

Café boss Andy Maul was inundated with messages of support after he – and his 15 members of staff –were locked out of his premises, the day after he announced a move.

“Due to issues with our existing landlord and their landlord, we are unable to access our premises today,” the Wisbech café entrepreneur and Fenland councillor posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

“This should be resolved within 24 hours and we will keep you updated when we will be able to serve our customers again.”

But on Tuesday night Andy revealed the lock out was permanent and his Hill Street café is closed for good.

He is now focused on a speedier than planned move to take over the clubhouse at Wisbech Town Football Club, the new home for his Bygones café and home delivery service.

Andy hopes that “with the wind blowing in the right direction” he should be able to continue with home deliveries from next week.

From pizzas to a cafe - but now Bygones is leaving the town centre. It will re-open at Wisbech Town FC clubhouse shortly - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

He said that side of the business grew massively during Covid and he has three drivers delivering home cooked food daily to his customers.

On Tuesday all were visited personally by Bygones staff to assure them the delivery business – which now accounts for half his trade – is coming back soon,

Andy admitted the issue of the lease on Hill Street had created a “precarious situation” and that talks with lawyers for the leaseholder had not produced a solution.

Wisbech cafe boss and Fenland councillor Andy Maul on the move - Credit: Archant

He said he has permission to re-enter the property to move his catering equipment to the Lynn Road stadium.

“Wisbech Town FC is very close to my heart and they have great ambitions for the club,” he said. “They are trying to build something and I want to be part of that.”

It could mean, for instance, evening shows, comedy and music nights and he will also explore Sunday carveries.

"I am hoping people will continue to see or we will take our food out to them,” he added.

Andy said: “Bygones has been part of Wisbech for many years, and for our 30th year we will be moving to a larger premises which will provide so much more for our valuable customers and staff.”

“My job is to preserve the business and keep offering the services we do.”