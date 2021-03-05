News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Budding cop Caleb, 4, dresses up as police officer grandad

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:58 PM March 5, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM March 5, 2021
Budding police officer Caleb, aged 4, dressed as his road cop grandad for World Book Day. 

Budding police officer Caleb, aged 4, dressed as his road cop grandad for World Book Day.  

A four-year-old budding cop looked the part as he dressed up as his grandad, a Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer, for World Book Day. 

Caleb’s grandfather, an officer for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, was “incredibly proud” of his grandson’s costume.  

He posed for a photograph in his high-vis jacket and police hat while holding a set of shiny handcuffs and a printed photo of his grandad in full uniform.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Everyone, meet Caleb. Caleb, 4, was asked to dress as a 'key worker superhero' for World Book Day.  

“Who did he choose? None other than his grandad, who also happens to be one of our Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit officers. 

“The officer said he was incredibly proud when he heard of Caleb's choice  

“If, like Caleb, you might fancy a career in the police, why not register for our online recruitment event next week? http://ow.ly/knXN50DHm2x  

“It will tell you all you need to know and also introduce a new route into policing – PEQF – due to launch in the spring.”  

