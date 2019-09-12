Advanced search

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland

12 September, 2019 - 12:31
Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Chinese lanterns could be banned across Fenland to prevent "devastating consequences" for people, buildings and animals.

Councillors will discuss the issue as part of a motion put forward by leader Cllr Chris Boden at the full meeting of Fenland District Council (FDC) next Wednesday (September 18).

The sky lanterns, which are released into the sky at parties, could "entangle animals and create a choking hazard", Cllr Boden warns.

In the motion, he states: "Sky lanterns, also known as Chinese lanterns, when not used responsibly, are dangerous fire hazards which can have devastating consequences for people, buildings and animals.

"Similarly helium balloons used for balloon releases can also have a negative impact on animal welfare as the balloons and their strings can entangle animals, and create a choking hazard when animals consider the balloon as food.

You may also want to watch:

"Additionally, once these items come back down to land, they end up as litter."

Cllr Boden also wants to take it one step further and is asking his fellow members to agree to the UK government to "implement a nationwide ban on the release of sky lanterns and helium balloons across England".

He continued: "The release of sky/Chinese lanterns and helium balloons will continue to be prohibited from any land owned and occupied by FDC.

"The release of sky/Chinese lanterns and helium balloons will continue to be prohibited at events licensed, sponsored or supported by FDC.

"The council will discourage organisations/clubs/schools/its tenants within the FDC area from releasing sky/Chinese lanterns and helium balloons and to look for environmentally safe alternatives."

Most Read

Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Boats in Fenland will have to be registered, insured and safety checked under new powers

River users in Fenland will have to get their boats registered, insured and safety checked under new powers in a bid to control moorings. Picture: FOX NARROWBOATS

Teenage boy arrested after clever police dog sniffs out his large sword he was carrying in Cambridgeshire city at 3am

A teenager has been arrested after carrying a large sword in Cambridgeshire at 3am. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Up to 100 jobs for Whittlesey as major construction company bids for £10m investment in the town

Inhams Road, Whittlesey, which shows potential conflicts with HGVs and pedestrians and cyclists. There has been call for a relief road to take traffic from Eastrea through to Benwick Road. Picture; JESS HIBBERT

Most Read

Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Boats in Fenland will have to be registered, insured and safety checked under new powers

River users in Fenland will have to get their boats registered, insured and safety checked under new powers in a bid to control moorings. Picture: FOX NARROWBOATS

Teenage boy arrested after clever police dog sniffs out his large sword he was carrying in Cambridgeshire city at 3am

A teenager has been arrested after carrying a large sword in Cambridgeshire at 3am. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Up to 100 jobs for Whittlesey as major construction company bids for £10m investment in the town

Inhams Road, Whittlesey, which shows potential conflicts with HGVs and pedestrians and cyclists. There has been call for a relief road to take traffic from Eastrea through to Benwick Road. Picture; JESS HIBBERT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT

Skydivers freefalling at 120mph in near miss with RAF Lakenheath fighter planes travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield

Two skydivers, freefalling at 120mph, had a lucky escape when they almost collided with two US fighter planes travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield. Picture: CHATTERIS AIRFIELD FACEBOOK/EDP.

Fenland school vows to improve so that children ‘achieve their potential’

Fenland school vows to improve so that children ‘achieve their potential’. Headteacher Jaynie Lynch is pictured with children during Chinese New Year celebrations. Picture: JAYNIE LYNCH

Cambridgeshire college could sell off land to raise money for ‘dilapidated’ buildings

A Cambridgeshire college could sell off land for homes to raise funds for dilapidated buildings and to meet rising pupil numbers. Picture: HELEN DRAKE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists