'It would destroy me if we couldn't have a baby': Wisbech woman backs Healthwatch campaign to get IVF reinstated on the NHS

A 34-year-old from Wisbech who has been told that IVF treatment will be her only way to have a baby is calling for fertility services to be reinstated on the NHS.

Sarah was told last year that the only way she and her husband could have a child would be through IVF.

However, since the change in the Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) policy, they are not currently able to get this treatment on the NHS.

Independent body Healthwatch is now calling on Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG to reverse its 2017 suspension of fertility services.

The CCG, who plan and pay for most local NHS services, suspended access to IVF on the NHS in a bid to save money.

Healthwatch campaigned against the changes saying that they were “against national guidance, would affect people on low incomes and may not save the planned £700,000 per annum from local NHS budgets”.

Sarah is backing Healthwatch to get the CCG to reconsider their decision as the impact of infertility on her and her husband has been “immense”.

She explained: “It’s not something that you can forget about. It is constantly with you.

“All of my friends have children. One has just announced that she’s having another one. It’s horrible, because you are so happy for them, and on the flip side you’re jealous.

Her husband also has fertility problems.

She continued: “They have said his sperm [count] is very low and very immobile, so the likelihood of a successful pregnancy is virtually impossible without treatment.’

Sarah and her husband have looked into the options for private treatment, but this is not something they can afford.

“It would destroy me if we couldn’t have a baby. You feel completely inadequate. We both do,” she said.

“It’s selfish as I want it to be overturned for me, but also for others.”

Anyone who has been affected by the decision to suspend IVF or wants to share their opinion on it should get in touch with Healthwatch.

They will share what they are told with the CCG without identifying anyone.

