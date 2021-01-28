Published: 4:44 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 7:15 AM January 29, 2021

A call has been made for Metro Mayor, James Palmer's name not to be included on new e-bikes and e-scooters. - Credit: Twitter/@MayorJPalmer

A call has been made for Mayor James Palmer’s name not to be included on new e-bikes and e-scooters being trialled in Peterborough and Cambridge until after the May election.

Cllr Marcus Gehring told the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) overview and scrutiny committee: “I think it’s highly inappropriate for the current mayor’s name to be emblazoned all over the new e-scooters and e-bikes in an election year.”

embed for article-7079472 from twitter

He said: “Can we have some assurances that the name of the current mayor will not appear on those vehicles or, will not be introduced during purdah?”

Committee chair Cllr Lorna Dupré responded: “That’s an interesting question. I’m not sure how we deal with it within the confines of this meeting.

You may also want to watch:

“But, I’m happy to make sure that its followed-up outside of this meeting and that we obtain a response, as I suspect the question is for others, rather than this committee.”

In August 2020, CAPCA appointed e-scooter operator Voi on a 12-month trial basis to provide e-bikes in Peterborough and test out e-scooters in Cambridge.