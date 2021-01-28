Published: 4:44 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 5:05 PM January 28, 2021

A call has been made for Metro Mayor, James Palmer’s name not to be included on new e-bikes and e-scooters being trialled in Peterborough and Cambridge until after the May election.

Speaking to fellow members of the Combined Authority Overview and Scrutiny Committee at their online meeting (25 January), Cllr Marcus Gehring (LibDem, Cambridge City Council), said: “I think it’s highly inappropriate for the current Mayor’s name to be emblazoned all over the new e-scooters and e-bikes in an election year.

Why I'm backing electric bikes as a safe and healthy way to travel in my regionhttps://t.co/aUsK01jsVs#ebikes #escooters pic.twitter.com/6AvaJJTDMV — James Palmer (@MayorJPalmer) August 23, 2020

“Should the election take place in May – and I accept that at the moment there’s no decision been made due to Covid-19 restrictions – but there will be other candidates standing for election.

“To have the current Mayor’s name emblazoned all over the electric bikes and scooters during purdah can’t be right?

“Will the Combined Authority follow the purdah rules that our constituent councils have?

“Can we have some assurances that the name of the current Mayor will not appear on those vehicles or, will not be introduced during purdah?”

Chairperson, Cllr Lorna Dupré responded: “That’s an interesting question. I’m not sure how we deal with it within the confines of this meeting.

“But, I’m happy to make sure that its followed-up outside of this meeting and that we obtain a response, as I suspect the question is for others, rather than this committee.”

In August 2020, the Combined Authority appointed Swedish e-scooter operator Voi on a 12-month trial basis to provide e-bikes in Peterborough and across the region and test out e-scooters in the centre of Cambridge, with the e-bikes placed at rail stations throughout the region as well as Park and Ride sites, and potentially at stops along the guided bus way.

Metro Mayor, James Palmer, said at the time: “Electric bikes and scooters have the potential to revolutionise travel and I am delighted that Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be the first region in the country to make both available to the public so they can enjoy quicker, healthier journeys.

Fredrik Hjelm, co-founder, and CEO of Voi Technology said after being selected to run an exclusive e-scooter trial for Cambridge and provide micro-mobility services across the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough region: “We can’t wait to get started in Cambridgeshire which has some of the best cycling infrastructures in the UK making it an ideal location to launch this revolutionary transport.

“We’re seeing the biggest change in the way people travel in a hundred years, and Voi is here to help the Combined Authority bring about this huge shift in culture and travel habits, to the benefit of both cities and their residents.”

In Coventry, where Voi also won the contract, the pilot was stopped after just five days last year because too many people were riding on pavements.

Voi launched another trailblazing 12-month scheme in Bristol and Bath in October with 100 rental e-scooters in central Bristol and 50 in central Bath.

Avon & Somerset traffic unit manager Richard McKiernan told a remote meeting: “After 32 years as a police officer before I came into this role, I was as cynical as I could have got.

“I thought ‘That’s it, we’re going to end up with twisted metal and bodies scattered all over the highway and we would be mopping up pieces all over the place'.

Instead, it’s been a ‘policing non-event’ where there have been more than 50,000 and 12,500 trouble-free rides massively reassuring their Mayor and the public.

The first 20 e-bikes with Metro Mayor James Palmer’s name on them, were launched on 21 January with free rides for NHS workers, Emergency Service Personnel and the Armed Forces.

