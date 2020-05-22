Blind charity provides training for businesses during coronavirus lockdown

Cambrdgeshire charity Cam Sight is offering training to businesses and service providers to help them meet the needs of their customers with sight loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

The training course will help employees gain an understanding of the different experiences of low vision and blindness, and the reality of living with partial or no vision.

Cam Sight’s awareness training includes eye conditions and their effects, how to behave around a working guide dog, communication and appropriate language and training based upon real-life experiences.

Cam Sight is also urging delivery drivers to follow basic guidelines such as stating who they are and which company they are from, explaining where the shopping is in relation to the door, how many parcels or shopping bags there are and how heavy the delivery is.

Cam Sight are also highlighting the challenges a visually impaired person has socially distancing and assistance needed whilst shopping.

They are encouraging shops to take notice of people wearing sunflower lanyards worn by people when some extra help might be needed.

Contact Cam Sight on 01223 420 033 or email info@camsight.org.uk