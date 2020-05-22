Advanced search

Blind charity provides training for businesses during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:35 24 May 2020

Cambrdgeshire charity Cam Sight is offering training to businesses and service providers to help them meet the needs of their customers with sight loss during the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Jenkins, CEO, is pictured with one of the sunflower lanyards. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Cambrdgeshire charity Cam Sight is offering training to businesses and service providers to help them meet the needs of their customers with sight loss during the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Jenkins, CEO, is pictured with one of the sunflower lanyards. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Archant

Cambrdgeshire charity Cam Sight is offering training to businesses and service providers to help them meet the needs of their customers with sight loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

The training course will help employees gain an understanding of the different experiences of low vision and blindness, and the reality of living with partial or no vision.

Cam Sight’s awareness training includes eye conditions and their effects, how to behave around a working guide dog, communication and appropriate language and training based upon real-life experiences.

You may also want to watch:

Cam Sight is also urging delivery drivers to follow basic guidelines such as stating who they are and which company they are from, explaining where the shopping is in relation to the door, how many parcels or shopping bags there are and how heavy the delivery is.

Cam Sight are also highlighting the challenges a visually impaired person has socially distancing and assistance needed whilst shopping.

They are encouraging shops to take notice of people wearing sunflower lanyards worn by people when some extra help might be needed.

Contact Cam Sight on 01223 420 033 or email info@camsight.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Peterborough City hospital a roads surrounded by a convoy of 80 plus trucks fr 8pm clap, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Most Read

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Peterborough City hospital a roads surrounded by a convoy of 80 plus trucks fr 8pm clap, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Blind charity provides training for businesses during coronavirus lockdown

Cambrdgeshire charity Cam Sight is offering training to businesses and service providers to help them meet the needs of their customers with sight loss during the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Jenkins, CEO, is pictured with one of the sunflower lanyards. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force offers virtual training during coronavirus lockdown

Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force ‘keeps the flame alive’ during lockdown. Wisbech cadet sergeant Charlie Rice taking part in virtual training at home. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE

Council resumes bulky waste service while lockdown measures are eased

Fenland District Councils bulky waste collection service has resumed during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Boxer Amir Khan hugs, shakes hands and poses for group photos on charity visit to help homeless in Peterborough

Social distancing went out of the window during a visit to Peterborough by boxer Amir Khan. He hugged, shook hands with supporters and posed for group shots. Strict guidelines on remaining 2m apart with those but people you live with forgotten for the day. Picture: Alan Chappell for ARCHANT

Farmers continue to make some noise in NHS and care workers tribute

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: DAN MASON
Drive 24