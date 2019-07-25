Advanced search

'Sixty firefighters' battle back flames as huge crop fire breaks out in Pondersbridge during sizzling 38C heatwave

25 July, 2019 - 15:55
Around 60 firefighters are reportedly on scene in Pondersbridge where a large standing crop fire has broken out. Picture: Colin Martin

Colin Martin

'Sixty firefighters' have been dispatched to Pondersbridge after a large standing crop fire broke out during today's 38C heatwave.

Shocking pictures have emerged online of the huge blaze which started on Cambers New Drove at around 12.30pm this afternoon (July 25).

The fire is said to have spread across 30 acres of crops and while it is now under control, crews are still on scene dampening down the area.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 12.39pm, crews were called to a standing crop fire at Cambers New Drove near Pondersbridge.

Around 60 firefighters are reportedly on scene in Pondersbridge where a large standing crop fire has broken out. Picture: Cambs FRS / Twitter

"The fire involved around 30 acres of standing crops. Firefighters have been tackling the fire using hose reels, jets and beaters."

Witnesses say people in the local area were handing the firefighters ice lollies and cold drinks as they attempted to douse the flames in the heat.

One person said on social media: "We took them [firefighters] some cold drinks. They were ever so grateful. They do such a good job it is the least we could do."

Another added: "At least firemen and woman are used to working in hot temperatures. But they do an amazing job and I have loads of respect for them all."

