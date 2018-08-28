Advanced search

Police hold day of action to crack down on burglary in Fenland

PUBLISHED: 12:18 06 February 2019

Archant

A detective has urged people to report suspicions to police, even if they think it might be nothing, as part of today’s county-wide day of action against burglary.

Detective Inspector Jamie Stenton said the information given could be the last piece in the puzzle that brings a burglary series to an end.

The day of action is part of Operation Raptor, the force’s drive to tackle crime and protect the public.

DI Stenton said: “Tackling burglary can be complex and our response can’t always be perfect, but it is a priority for the force and we are committed to taking the fight to the offenders.

“Victims of burglary are often left traumatised and think they have been personally targeted. In 13 years of combating dwelling burglary, I have found burglars generally don’t target properties but often pick houses at random and seek maximum reward with minimal effort.

“So don’t give them an easy ride; secure yours doors and windows, secure tools in your garden shed, as these are often used to force entry, and keep an eye out for your neighbours.

“Report anything you find suspicious, as we often get our best results from piecing together small bits of information into a large jigsaw puzzle. What you think may be useless information about a suspicious vehicle, for example, may be exactly what we need to bring a burglary series to an end.”

There will be a whole range of prevention work, including door-to-door visits by PCSOs and Special constables, giving out advice/materials, crime prevention stands and high visibility patrols, as well as stop and searches in ‘hot spot’ areas.

Last year there were 411 burglaries in the county in February but detectives want to reduce that number by making it harder for criminals.

In March and Wisbech ‘hot spots’ will be patrolled and those suspected of burglary visited by officers.

PCSOs will visit ‘hot spots’ in Peterborough city centre, with a focus on rogue trader prevention work in elderly communities.

In addition, crime prevention advice will be given out at Cross Keys Homes in Bridge Street, and there will be a Neighbourhood Watch launch event in the Leeds Hall, Eye.

