A new road safety partnership has announced its long-term goal of no deaths or serious injuries on the roads of Cambridgeshire by 2040.

The Vision Zero Partnership presented their report to Fenland District Council overview and scrutiny p.

The partnership is multi agency including police, fire, councils, Magpas, hospitals and public health.

Matt Staton, the county’s road safety partnership delivery manager said they were working towards the strategic goal where there are no deaths and serious injuries on the partnership’s roads.

“This is an ambitious goal, and will need time and effort to be achievable,” he said.

“Currently, there are between 450-470 people killed or seriously injured (KSI) each year on the roads of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“Initially, we hope to reduce that by 50 per cent to around 234 persons by the year 2030, and then down to zero in the ten years after that.

“It needs a proactive strategy plan that places road safety at the core of road traffic system planning, design and operation and use.”

He said the partnership has in mind five primary components requiring action: Safe People; Safe Vehicles; Safe Speeds; Safe Roads and Roadsides; and Post Collision Response.

“What we intend to do is to work with the local health sector to identify improvements in post-collision care: a good example being the way BikerDown organise their help for the motorcycle community,” he said.

BikerDown promotes location apps to help with first aid training and support for injured riders.

He said: “We also need timely crash investigations and prosecutions with the rapid reinstatement of the network and then intervention with bereaved relatives, giving them support for after-traumas such as PTSD.

“All interventions carried out will be based on evidence and data, and each intervention will be evaluated, where appropriate, based on working with our partners and understanding the impact on other parts of the system.

“The plan itself will be updated annually, to reflect changes in collision data, safety performance indicators, survey data and research into the effectiveness of interventions.

“This will allow the Vision Zero Partnership to respond dynamically to local needs and international best practice”

Members gave their full support to the new partnership.