'Ambitious goal' of no deaths on county roads by 2040
Rob Alexander
- Credit: Terry Harris
A new road safety partnership has announced its long-term goal of no deaths or serious injuries on the roads of Cambridgeshire by 2040.
The Vision Zero Partnership presented their report to Fenland District Council overview and scrutiny p.
The partnership is multi agency including police, fire, councils, Magpas, hospitals and public health.
Matt Staton, the county’s road safety partnership delivery manager said they were working towards the strategic goal where there are no deaths and serious injuries on the partnership’s roads.
“This is an ambitious goal, and will need time and effort to be achievable,” he said.
You may also want to watch:
“Currently, there are between 450-470 people killed or seriously injured (KSI) each year on the roads of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
“Initially, we hope to reduce that by 50 per cent to around 234 persons by the year 2030, and then down to zero in the ten years after that.
Most Read
- 1 Chairman 'stunned' as town reaches national stage for first time
- 2 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
- 3 Homeless couple struggle to get housing – because they own a pet rat
- 4 Assault leaves police officer seriously injured
- 5 ‘So disrespectful and lazy’: Cream sofa found dumped in ditch
- 6 Repairs to bashed railway bridge means road can reopen after two-year closure
- 7 Life imprisonment for murderer who strangled his neighbour to death
- 8 Tories fend off opposition as council budget approved
- 9 Council in negotiations to build a new ditch in March
- 10 School's £14million two-year expansion ‘nears completion’
“It needs a proactive strategy plan that places road safety at the core of road traffic system planning, design and operation and use.”
He said the partnership has in mind five primary components requiring action: Safe People; Safe Vehicles; Safe Speeds; Safe Roads and Roadsides; and Post Collision Response.
“What we intend to do is to work with the local health sector to identify improvements in post-collision care: a good example being the way BikerDown organise their help for the motorcycle community,” he said.
BikerDown promotes location apps to help with first aid training and support for injured riders.
He said: “We also need timely crash investigations and prosecutions with the rapid reinstatement of the network and then intervention with bereaved relatives, giving them support for after-traumas such as PTSD.
“All interventions carried out will be based on evidence and data, and each intervention will be evaluated, where appropriate, based on working with our partners and understanding the impact on other parts of the system.
“The plan itself will be updated annually, to reflect changes in collision data, safety performance indicators, survey data and research into the effectiveness of interventions.
“This will allow the Vision Zero Partnership to respond dynamically to local needs and international best practice”
Members gave their full support to the new partnership.