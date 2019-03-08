Gallery

Ely, Manea, March and Whittlesey fire crews raise hundreds for charity by turning stations into car washes

A Whittlesey firefighter is pictured at the station's car wash with one of the young volunteers who attended. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.



Despite spending all morning at a house fire, family, friends and retired members of Burwell fire station managed to raise £906.20 for The Fire Fighters Charity at their car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE/FACEBOOK

Firefighters got to work on cars, vans, children's bikes and mobility scooters to raise as much money as possible for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Firefighters at Manea raised £250 and March £460 while the Ely team scooped £548.89 (with an addition of a bouncy castle) and Whittlesey crews raised £427.40.

The team who raised the most, however, with a total of £906.20, was the Burwell fire station crew while Cottenham firefighters raised £730 for the good cause.



Some of the stations held cake sales to help raise money and crews were supported by local businesses during their events. Branches of Tesco, ARM, A2B Eurocars, Papa Johns, Papa Luigi, Peterborough Engraving and City Signs and Bookers in Peterborough sponsored the fire stations.

Station commander Kevin Turner, the service's charity coordinator, said: "I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone that has supported our events throughout the year.

The Cottenham team are pictured at the station's car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.

"This is a fantastic total to raise and we continue to be amazed by the generosity of the public and local businesses when we host these events. It really is very much appreciated.

"The support from these events makes a massive difference to the charity, which does some great work supporting fire service staff and their families, from our own service and others across the country.

"The charity relies solely on donations so the support given at the car washes by everyone is very welcome.

The Cambridge team are pictured at the station's car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.

"There are lots of ways to support The Fire Fighters Charity, from taking your vehicles to the car washes, to donating clothing to the charity textile recycling banks, to taking on personal challenges."

The car washes were held during September and October.



For more information about the charity visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk or call 08003 898820.