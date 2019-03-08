Advanced search

Gallery

Ely, Manea, March and Whittlesey fire crews raise hundreds for charity by turning stations into car washes

PUBLISHED: 11:29 01 November 2019

Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. A Whittlesey firefighter is pictured at the station's car wash with one of the young volunteers who attended. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.

Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. A Whittlesey firefighter is pictured at the station's car wash with one of the young volunteers who attended. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.

Archant

Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Despite spending all morning at a house fire, family, friends and retired members of Burwell fire station managed to raise £906.20 for The Fire Fighters Charity at their car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE/FACEBOOK Despite spending all morning at a house fire, family, friends and retired members of Burwell fire station managed to raise £906.20 for The Fire Fighters Charity at their car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE/FACEBOOK

Firefighters got to work on cars, vans, children's bikes and mobility scooters to raise as much money as possible for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Firefighters at Manea raised £250 and March £460 while the Ely team scooped £548.89 (with an addition of a bouncy castle) and Whittlesey crews raised £427.40.

The team who raised the most, however, with a total of £906.20, was the Burwell fire station crew while Cottenham firefighters raised £730 for the good cause.

Despite spending all morning at a house fire, family, friends and retired members of Burwell fire station managed to raise £906.20 for The Fire Fighters Charity at their car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE/FACEBOOK Despite spending all morning at a house fire, family, friends and retired members of Burwell fire station managed to raise £906.20 for The Fire Fighters Charity at their car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE/FACEBOOK

Some of the stations held cake sales to help raise money and crews were supported by local businesses during their events. Branches of Tesco, ARM, A2B Eurocars, Papa Johns, Papa Luigi, Peterborough Engraving and City Signs and Bookers in Peterborough sponsored the fire stations.

The national charity gives support and rehabilitation help to serving and retired members of fire and rescue staff and their families.

Station commander Kevin Turner, the service's charity coordinator, said: "I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone that has supported our events throughout the year.

Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. The Cottenham team are pictured at the station's car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. The Cottenham team are pictured at the station's car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.

"This is a fantastic total to raise and we continue to be amazed by the generosity of the public and local businesses when we host these events. It really is very much appreciated.

"The support from these events makes a massive difference to the charity, which does some great work supporting fire service staff and their families, from our own service and others across the country.

"The charity relies solely on donations so the support given at the car washes by everyone is very welcome.

Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. The Cambridge team are pictured at the station's car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. The Cambridge team are pictured at the station's car wash. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.

"There are lots of ways to support The Fire Fighters Charity, from taking your vehicles to the car washes, to donating clothing to the charity textile recycling banks, to taking on personal challenges."

The national charity gives support and rehabilitation help to serving and retired members of fire and rescue staff and their families.

The car washes were held during September and October.

Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. A Whittlesey firefighter is pictured at the station's car wash with one of the young volunteers who attended. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. A Whittlesey firefighter is pictured at the station's car wash with one of the young volunteers who attended. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.

For more information about the charity visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk or call 08003 898820.

Most Read

Fire crews tackle huge blaze on industrial estate in March - eye witnesses talk of hearing small ‘explosions’

Explosions are being heard in March this afternoon amid a blaze that has broken out at then Longhill Road business park. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Watch the moment HUGE fire takes hold at March firm as explosions shock workers nearby

Homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a large fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises at Longhill Road, March. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Sainsbury’s legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Fire crews tackle huge blaze on industrial estate in March - eye witnesses talk of hearing small ‘explosions’

Explosions are being heard in March this afternoon amid a blaze that has broken out at then Longhill Road business park. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Watch the moment HUGE fire takes hold at March firm as explosions shock workers nearby

Homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a large fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises at Longhill Road, March. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Sainsbury’s legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Ely, Manea, March and Whittlesey fire crews raise hundreds for charity by turning stations into car washes

Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. A Whittlesey firefighter is pictured at the station's car wash with one of the young volunteers who attended. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.

Clean up begins at Force One Ltd in March after workshop and two HGVs destroyed in large fire

The aftermath of the fire at Force One Ltd�s March building on Longhill Road where the clean up process now begins. Picture: Archant

Wisbech pub will not re-open as owners try to gain planning to convert it into three shops

The Case, later known as The Rift Bar, now become three shops if planners agree. The Wisbech pub say the site owners has failed. Picture; SUPPLIED

Burglar, 32, who wanted a place to sleep in Whittlesey while he was drunk is jailed

Ryan Hamilton (pictured) was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court after entering a property in Whittlesey, claiming he wanted a place to sleep whilst drunk in May this year. Picture: Cambs Cops

Irish pop superstars Westlife announce Peterborough as part of 15-date stadium tour in 2020

Westlife to perform in Peterborough for 2020 stadium tour. Picture: MEDIA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists