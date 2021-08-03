Published: 3:32 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM August 3, 2021

Chief Executive Anne Campbell (back row middle) and the Embrace team with their national award for outstanding services. - Credit: Embrace Child Victims of Crime

A charity that supports children and young people harmed by crime has received a national award for outstanding service.

Embrace Child Victims of Crime based in Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, were given the award by The National Police Chiefs’ Council.

It states: “This award is to recognise the outstanding service that is consistently and compassionately delivered to those children and young people who are exposed to and/or victims of crime.

It is recognition and appreciation for the immense difference that is made to those young people, empowering and enabling them to live their best lives following traumatic events.”

Chief Executive of Embrace Child Victims of Crime, Anne Campbell, said: “This was a great surprise.

“We would like to show our appreciation on behalf of all the children we help.

“We are very honoured.”

Last year, Embrace supported 528 children, young people and their families across Cambridgeshire.

Many of the children Embrace supports have been victims of domestic abuse, sexual and physical abuse, neglect, or have lost a parent through homicide.

Anne said: “We pride ourselves in offering a truly flexible service to meet each family’s individual needs.

“We focus on every child’s individual circumstance and offer small things like toys, books and games.

“Along with emotional support, it can make a big difference in helping that family recover from their traumatic experiences and build a brighter, better future.

Last year the charity supported 3,000 children, young people and their families across the UK with emotional and practical support.

Embrace also helped provide family days out and short breaks through partnerships with Merlin’s Magic Wand and the Principle Trust.

“I’d like to thank every member of our team for the part they've played in helping us achieve this,” said Anne.

Embrace has been open and eager to help children and families harmed by crime throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

They continue to support children, young people and their families through online and telephone-based services.

If you need to refer a child, follow this link.