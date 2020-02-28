Nominate a Cambridgeshire community group to get £1,000 donation

A community group in Cambridgeshire could get a £1,000 donation towards new equipment or a fundraising challenge.

Home builder Taylor Wimpey is looking for good causes to kick start 2020 with a £1,000 donation.

Residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of a local group or organisation with a brief description of why they think they should get the contribution.

All nominations will need to be received by February 28 2020 and only one email per person will be counted.

The group, organisation or individual with the most nominations will be awarded the £1,000 donation.

Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: "We are committed to giving back to the local communities in which we're building and hope that our support will go some way towards helping the winner of our competition to achieve their 2020 goals.

Email nominations to BuiltForCambridgeshire@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk

The winner will be announced in March.

More information about the competition can be found www.taylorwimpey.co.uk