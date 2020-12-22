Published: 11:12 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 11:19 AM December 22, 2020

There was a pre-Christmas treat for 18 new recruits as they graduated as police officers and were presented to the Chief Constable. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A sports coach, prison officer and pub manager are among 18 new Cambridgeshire Constabulary recruits who have graduated as police officers.

The group, who have given up jobs to become police officers, will now be posted to stations across the county.

They stood in socially-distanced formation at force headquarters in Huntingdon before being inspected by Chief Constable Nick Dean and Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans.

Friends and family were unable to attend the passing out parade due to the Covid-19 pandemic but were able to watch remotely.

Having successfully completed their 16-week training course, the new officers will all now be posted across the county to tackle crime and protect the public.

Eight will be posted to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, six will cover the south of the county from Parkside, three will be based in Huntingdonshire and one will cover Wisbech and March.

Addressing the recruits, Mr Dean said: “You are now beginning a unique career in policing.

"One which is exciting, varied, ever more complex and challenging but equally a career that presents itself with huge opportunities.

"Opportunities to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Not too long ago you took the police attestation where you swore to act with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality.

These values should run through the core of everything you do, both inside and outside work.

"There is a reason why these have not changed over many decades and why we here in Cambridgeshire have adopted them as our values.”

It was the force’s ninth passing out parade of the year, bringing the total number of new recruits so far in 2020 to nearly 150.