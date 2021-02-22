News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Laboratory technician and historian among 16 new police recruits

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:34 AM February 22, 2021   
Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest recruits.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest recruits.

A laboratory technician, care hire company manager and historian are among Cambridgeshire Constabulary's 16 new recruits who graduated at a socially-distanced ceremony.

The officers, who have given up a range of jobs, stood in socially-distanced formation before being inspected by Chief Constable Nick Dean at force HQ in Huntingdon.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest recruits

Family and friends could only watch remotely and all Covid-19 precautions were in place, but nothing could spoil 'passing out' day for Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest recruits. They stood in socially-distanced formation as Chief Constable Nick Dean welcomed each to the policing family.

Friends and family were unable to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic but were able to watch events remotely.

Having successfully completed their 16-week training course, the new officers will be posted across the county to tackle crime and protect the public.

Two will be based in Wisbech, one in Huntingdon, seven will operate from Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and six will cover the south of the county from Parkside.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest recruits

Family and friends could only watch remotely and all Covid-19 precautions were in place, but nothing could spoil 'passing out' day for Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest recruits.

Mr Dean told the new officers they were “beginning a unique career in policing, one which is exciting, varied, ever more complex and challenging but equally a career that presents itself with huge opportunities.

“You have all joined with different experiences, different skills, ideas and approaches.

"We have employed you for what you bring to the constabulary.  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest recruits.

Family and friends could only watch remotely and all Covid-19 precautions were in place, but nothing could spoil 'passing out' day for Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest recruits. They stood in socially-distanced formation as Chief Constable Nick Dean welcomed each to the policing family.

"Diversity in all its forms, diversity of thought, ideas, and experience enriches our policing family and supports the communities it serves. 

"Just as you will learn from your colleagues, we will also learn from you, learning never stops.”

The force is not currently recruiting for police officers but will be later in the year.

