Cambridgeshire County Council reveals aims to target net zero carbon emissions by 2050

PUBLISHED: 16:14 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 22 January 2020

Council leader Steve Count and Emma Fletcher from the Swaffham Prior Community Land Trust after the village received a £300,000 grant to help homes move from oil to renewable heat. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Council leader Steve Count and Emma Fletcher from the Swaffham Prior Community Land Trust after the village received a £300,000 grant to help homes move from oil to renewable heat. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire County Council has revealed its aims to reach a net zero carbon target by 2050 as part of its commitment to dealing with environmental and climate issues.

The proposal, set out in the council's annual business plan, is one of only four which highlight how the council plans to deliver on outcomes that matter most to the people of Cambridgeshire.

The council has previously addressed environmental issues, such as becoming the first local authority to sign up to the UK 100 scheme, which helps secure their communities' future by shifting to 100% energy by 2050.

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: "We aim to lead by example in our own activities by first identifying and mitigating our own carbon emissions, and then supporting others - particularly suppliers of goods and services in the county - to do the same."

The authority has already taken action to reduce the county's reliance on fossil fuels.

This includes a £66,000 grant to the Swaffham Prior heating scheme and delivering a solar farm in Soham to power 3,000 homes, with a view to powering a further 8,000 homes through a 30 megawatt solar farm.

In their business plan, the council plans to reduce its carbon footprint from their services through ways such as:

Taking all 69 of its buildings it owns or occupies off fossil fuel heating by 2023

Replacing all its fleet cars and vans with electric vehicles by 2025

Managing changes to infrastructure to manage the risk of significant climate change

Working with communities and businesses to reduce the overall carbon emissions across Cambridgeshire

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: "The council outlines that the objective to support reaching net zero carbon emissions for Cambridgeshire is specifically focused on reducing the carbon footprint of the county council and the services it delivers to the community."

Councillors will discuss the annual business plan at a general purposes committee meeting on January 28, where if agreed, will then be forwarded to full council on February 11.

The council are inviting the public to respond to their draft climate and environment strategy by January 31, which is available at https://consultcambs.uk.engagementhq.com/climate-strategy.

