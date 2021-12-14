Director of public health, Jyoti Atri (pictured) expressed her concerns about Cambridgeshire County Council's meeting as Covid-19 Omicron numbers continue to rise. - Credit: LDRS / Pexels

Cambridgeshire County Council’s (CCC) full council meeting that was scheduled for today (December 14) has been cancelled as Omicron continues to spread rapidly.

The decision was made by the monitoring officer at CCC after the director of public health, Jyoti Atri, expressed her concerns.

“Omicron numbers are increasing rapidly nationally, with an estimated doubling time of two to three days,” she said.

“I am concerned that large numbers of people coming together for a meeting will include people who are vulnerable to poor Covid outcomes and may not yet have had their boosters.”

After it was confirmed the meeting was cancelled, councillors shared their views.

Cllr Steve Count said: “We don’t sit side by side at present. We hire enormous buildings so there is two metres between us.

“The team also perform a full risk assessment including ventilation to declare it safe.”

However, Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, leader of CCC believed it was ‘not advisable’ to bring together 61 councillors, some who are vulnerable.

She offered an evenly spread suggested reduction.