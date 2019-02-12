Armed burglars jailed for nearly 20 years after crime spree across Cambridgeshire

Jacob Smith, Miles Cash and Michael Dear Jacob Smith have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire.Tthe trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. This stolen Audi TT was used as their getaway car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

Three men armed with a sledgehammer, knife and baton targeted high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire before raiding homes, a shop and petrol station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacob Smith is one of three men who have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire. The trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Jacob Smith is one of three men who have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire. The trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Miles Cash and Michael Dear, both 22, and Jacob Smith, 19, caused ‘misery across the county’ by stealing car keys after breaking into houses, a court was told.

The trio went on a crime spree, between June 26 and July 6 last year, raiding a shop, smashing their way into a petrol station and even stealing a 10-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

On the morning of June 26 the group broke into a property in Churchfield Way, Wisbech, and stole a set of keys for an Audi S3 before making off in the vehicle.

A few hours they attempted to steal a car from a house in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, but were disturbed by a neighbour and fled.

Michael Dear is one of three men who have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire. The trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Michael Dear is one of three men who have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire. The trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

At about midday they carried out their third burglary of the day, stealing an Audi TTS from a home in Chestnut Drive, Thorney, after smashing a conservatory window to access its keys.

Two days later a home in Broadway Gardens, Peterborough, was raided by the group who were driving the stolen Audi TTS.

They stole a white Golf GTD, ramming a member of the public’s vehicle to get away.

Half an hour later a red Toyota GT86 was stolen from the driveway of a house in Beechings Close, Wisbech, and then seen being driven away with the stolen Golf and a champagne coloured Audi TT.

Miles Cash is one of three men who have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire. The trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Miles Cash is one of three men who have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire. The trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Further offences in the spree were:

• The trio, one armed with a sledgehammer, raided Thorney Discount Store in Wisbech Road, Thorney, at about 11.30pm on June 30. They stole cigarettes and £2,000 in cash before speeding off in the stolen Audi TT.

• Nearly £2,500 in cash was stolen from a house in Church Road, Emneth, Norfolk, on July 2 before the homeowner returned to see the group leaving the property armed with a knife and a police-style baton. They drove off from the scene in the stolen Audi TT.

• Wearing masks, the men smashed their way into a petrol station in Padholme Road, Peterborough, on July 1 at 11.45pm. The group filled a bin with cigarettes and attempted to break into an ATM. When they failed to get into the machine they sprayed the station with a fire extinguisher before driving off in the stolen Audi TT.

Three men who targeted high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire have been jailed. This stolen Audi TT was used as their getaway car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Three men who targeted high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire have been jailed. This stolen Audi TT was used as their getaway car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

• Two days later the same group returned in the stolen Audi and Toyota at about 11.45pm. The group again targeted the cash machine but changed their target to cigarettes and cash when they realised the machine was out of service.

• On July 6 the group smashed their way into a home in Leverington Common, Leverington, stealing keys to a BMW 330I, and subsequently the car, as well as a 10-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Digby.

DC Justin Parr said: “Cash, Dear and Smith targeted high-performance cars and over the course of 11 days, caused misery throughout the county.

“The group operated in broad daylight and were brazen in the way they carried out these crimes, doing whatever it took to leave with what they wanted.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is one of our priorities. We are working hard every day to bring offenders before the courts.”

The men were sentenced yesterday (Wednesday March 6) at Cambridge Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle.

Cash, of the Homestead, Bentley, Doncaster, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment. Dear, of Dear, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, Doncaster, was sentenced to six years imprisonment. Smith

Smith, of Norton Common Road, Norton, Doncaster, was sentenced to five years and eight months in a youth offenders institute

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary.

Below is a breakdown of each sentence

Cash

Ct 1 Conspiracy Dwelling Burglaries Seven years imprisonment

Ct 2 Conspiracy Commercial Burglaries Four years six months Imprisonment concurrent

Ct 3 Conspiracy Steal MVs Three years imprisonment concurrent

Ct 8 Dwelling Burglary Wayside One year imprisonment consecutive

Ct 9 Dwelling Burglary Ings Road One year imprisonment concurrent

Offence 1 Parking Meters Four months imprisonment concurrent

Total: Eight years imprisonment

Dear

Ct 1 Conspiracy Dwelling Burglaries Six years imprisonment

Ct 2 Conspiracy Commercial Burglaries Three years six months imprisonment concurrent

Ct 3 Conspiracy Steal MVs Two years six months Imprisonment concurrent

Offence 1 Parking Meters Three months imprisonment concurrent

Total: Six years imprisonment

Smith

Ct 1 Conspiracy Dwelling Burglaries Four years eight months detention

Ct 2 Conspiracy Commercial Burglaries Two years six months detention concurrent

Ct 3 Conspiracy Steal MVs Two years detention concurrent

Ct 2 Theft Jaguar Eight months detention concurrent

Ct 3 Burglary Langdyke 12 months detention consecutive

Ct 4 Theft Mercedes Eight months detention concurrent

Offence 1 Parking Meters Three months detention concurrent

Total: Five years eight months detention