Published: 12:33 PM September 15, 2021

Nancy, a four-year-old Dalmatian/Cocker Spaniel cross from Guyhirn, owned by Ruth White has been named the ‘Prettiest Bitch’ in the regional heats for Scruffts.

This is the annual crossbreed competition run by The Kennel Club, and Nancy will go on to compete in the semi-final stages hosted at the world’s most famous dog show, Crufts, in 2022.

The Scruffts heat, the second of six being held this year, took place at Newark Showground as part of the All About Dogs Show.

The competition attracted crossbreeds and their owners from all over the region but just four have made it through to the next stage, earning them a place in the semi-final stages at Crufts 2022.

The overall winners of the semi-final will then have the chance to compete in the final, also at Crufts 2022.

Ruth said: “This was our first time entering Scruffts and I was thrilled that Nancy won. I am very excited and proud to be able to go to Crufts with Nancy and not just watch it on TV this year!

Winning this Scruffts heat has been our biggest achievement together so far.”

Nancy has taken part in fundraising fun dog shows before, but outside of strutting her stuff in the ring, she also provides respite for children with special needs and disabilities, and plays an important role in offering comfort and sensory needs to these children.

The Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year competition, supported by pet food makers James Wellbeloved, is open to all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs, of all shapes, sizes and age (as long as they are over six months).

Judging the competitors on the day was Lisa Bassett who had the tough decision of choosing just one winner for each of the four classes: Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog, Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch, Golden Oldie Crossbreed and the Good Citizen Dog Scheme class.

All dogs competing were judged against the following qualities:

Good character

Good health

Good personality

Good temperament with people and other dogs

The four dogs are now preparing to compete at Crufts 2022, which will be held at the NEC Birmingham next March, where the judges will be making the difficult decision of choosing the Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year.







