Nearly 140 drink-driving offences in Cambridgeshire in just 66 days
- Credit: POLICE
New figures show that on average two people have been arrested per day for drink driving in Cambridgeshire since the start of the year.
In just 66 days, 138 arrests have been made across the county for various drink-driving offences.
The figures come after a man blew nearly four times the legal limit on Sunday evening after "concerned" police spotted him driving in Leverington in the dark, with no lights on.
At the roadside he blew 123, however the legal limit is 35.
At the weekend, police also charged two men who were caught in Peterborough - the first blew 124 while the second blew 78 at the roadside after being involved in a minor collision.
Both men were charged and will appear in court next month.
Additionally, on Friday two men lost their licences after appearing in court for drink driving.
One was caught just under twice the legal limit, resulting in him being disqualified from driving for a year and five months, and fined £130.
The other was caught having blown 99 after a minor collision.
He’s been disqualified for two years and two months and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.