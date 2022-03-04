News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs entrepreneur who 'died' before his wedding appears on Dragon's Den

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:46 AM March 4, 2022
Paul Westerman of Cambridgeshire-based RBR Legflow appeared on BBC Dragon's Den.

A Cambridgeshire entrepreneur who collapsed on the floor and "died" nine days before his wedding appeared on Dragon's Den last night

Paul Westerman was on the BBC show to pitch his product, RBR Legflow, which helps to increase blood flow to the lower limbs and decreases the risk of DVT (deep vein thrombosis).

The business owner, based in Catworth near Huntingdon, pitched to the five 'dragons' for a £50,000 investment for a 15 per cent share in the company.

Sharing his experience, Paul said: "On April 12, 2011, nine days before I was about to be married, I collapsed to the floor dead."

He then explained that he had suffered a bilateral pulmonary embolism after he injured his knee a few weeks prior. 

Although he did not know it, he had developed a deep vein thrombosis on his right leg.

Paul demonstrated the product to the Dragons and, in the end, it was fashion retail tycoon Touker Suleyman who offered the full £50,000 - but for a 35 per cent share of the business. 

