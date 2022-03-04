A Cambridgeshire entrepreneur who collapsed on the floor and "died" nine days before his wedding appeared on Dragon's Den last night.

Paul Westerman was on the BBC show to pitch his product, RBR Legflow, which helps to increase blood flow to the lower limbs and decreases the risk of DVT (deep vein thrombosis).

The business owner, based in Catworth near Huntingdon, pitched to the five 'dragons' for a £50,000 investment for a 15 per cent share in the company.

Cambridgeshire entrepreneur Paul Westerman appeared on 'Dragon's Den', gaining investment in his RBR Legflow product from Touker Suleyman. - Credit: BBC IPLAYER / DRAGONS DEN

Sharing his experience, Paul said: "On April 12, 2011, nine days before I was about to be married, I collapsed to the floor dead."

He then explained that he had suffered a bilateral pulmonary embolism after he injured his knee a few weeks prior.

Although he did not know it, he had developed a deep vein thrombosis on his right leg.

It’s a deal for Paul, as @ToukerSuleyman invests in his DVT prevention device- we just love it when good things happen to good people! #dragonsden pic.twitter.com/b6SU9GFIWT — BBC Dragons' Den (@BBCDragonsDen) March 3, 2022

Paul demonstrated the product to the Dragons and, in the end, it was fashion retail tycoon Touker Suleyman who offered the full £50,000 - but for a 35 per cent share of the business.