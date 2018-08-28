Chimney blaze at a March home prompts call to keep chimneys swept regularly

Cambridgeshire Fire crew tackle a blaze in a chimney at a March home CAMBS FIRE

People are being warned to make sure their chimneys are swept regularly to prevent fires following a blaze at a home in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crew worked through the night to extinguish a chimney fire at a home in Whittlesey Road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please ensure you get your chimney swept regularly and brickwork inspected at least once a year to help prevent a chimney fire.”

On Tuesday (29) at 11.35pm, two crews from March and one crew from Stanground were called to the fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the property and neighbouring roof.

Firefighters used small gear and rods to extinguish the fire.

All crews returned to their stations by 4.10pm.

Sweeping chimneys removes the dust, debris, cobwebs, bird nests and other items that fall into chimneys that could be ignited by a stray spark.

If people burn unseasoned or wet wood there is a risk of tar and creosote building up inside the chimney.