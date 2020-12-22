Video
Firefighters film daily Christmas cracker jokes to ‘bring a little cheer’
Funny firefighters are filming daily Christmas cracker jokes for residents across the region in a bid to “bring a little cheer” this year.
Crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are sharing “their best” punch lines on social media every day in the run up to December 25.
A spokesperson said: “I'm sure we can all agree, 2020 has been a year of doom and gloom.
“So, throughout December, we’ll be spreading some festive cheer... or attempting to.
“Staff from across #TeamCambsFire will be sharing their best Christmas cracker style jokes.
“We'll post one each day across our social media channels, so make sure you're following us!
“Our first joke featured our deputy chief executive Matthew and his daughter Poppy.
“Your daily Christmas cracker jokes from all the team at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service will bring a little cheer to what has been a difficult year!”
To see all the jokes, visit: www.facebook.com/watch/176137944170/243248924172294/