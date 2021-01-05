Published: 12:52 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 12:54 PM January 5, 2021

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are recruiting wholetime firefighters. Have you got what it takes? - Credit: Facebook/CambsFRS

Have you got what it takes to join the county’s fire service? Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are recruiting wholetime firefighters.

Applications close on Sunday, January 17 at 11.59pm and applicants must meet certain criteria to be in with a chance of joining stations across the region.

- Credit: FB

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Those who are successful will be recruited to a holding list, and will be called upon over the next 12-18 months to start their career.

“Successful applicants will be enrolled onto the Operational Firefighter Level 3 Apprenticeship, which is a two-year programme linked to the Operational Firefighter Apprenticeship Standard of technical knowledge, skills and behaviours.

- Credit: FB

“All apprentices will complete their initial firefighter training as part of their apprenticeship.”

Retired firefighter Darren Biggs from March Fire Station said he would be more than happy to explain to role to any potential recruits.

- Credit: FB

He said: “I’m getting on a bit, and it’s harder for me to do the job as well as run my own business now.

“So I’ve decided it’s my time to move on, and for the youngsters to step up.”

- Credit: FB

Daren can be contacted through his business Darren Biggs Electrical Services in March.

Applicants must:

Live within 20 miles of the boundary of the county of Cambridgeshire (as determined by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service's mapping system).

Be able to prove your eligibility to work in the UK. You will be asked to supply evidence of this as part of the recruitment process.

Have five GCSEs grade A* - C/ 4 - 9 including Maths and English Language or equivalent. Please note that if they are equivalent, the equivalent to Maths and English Language grade A* - C must be included.

You must have a full and current driving licence that entitles you to drive in the UK without restrictions by the time you are employed by CFRS

Not be subject to any criminal convictions, which are not yet spent under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974. Including any offences dealt with by a court of law, HM Services disciplinary procedures and any driving offences. A Disclosure and Barring Service check will be carried out prior to employment.

Be 18 years of age on or by April 12 2021.

Be able to swim.

- Credit: FB

A full list of the criteria can be found on the website; to apply, visit: www.cambsfire.gov.uk/careers/wholetime-firefighter