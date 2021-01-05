News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Have you got what it takes to become one of the county’s firefighters?

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:52 PM January 5, 2021    Updated: 12:54 PM January 5, 2021
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are recruiting wholetime firefighters. Have you got what it takes?

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are recruiting wholetime firefighters. Have you got what it takes? - Credit: Facebook/CambsFRS

Have you got what it takes to join the county’s fire service? Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are recruiting wholetime firefighters.  

Applications close on Sunday, January 17 at 11.59pm and applicants must meet certain criteria to be in with a chance of joining stations across the region.  

Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire.

Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: FB

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Those who are successful will be recruited to a holding list, and will be called upon over the next 12-18 months to start their career. 

“Successful applicants will be enrolled onto the Operational Firefighter Level 3 Apprenticeship, which is a two-year programme linked to the Operational Firefighter Apprenticeship Standard of technical knowledge, skills and behaviours.  

Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire.

Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: FB

“All apprentices will complete their initial firefighter training as part of their apprenticeship.” 

You may also want to watch:

Retired firefighter Darren Biggs from March Fire Station said he would be more than happy to explain to role to any potential recruits. 

Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire.

Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: FB

He said: “I’m getting on a bit, and it’s harder for me to do the job as well as run my own business now. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Once in a generation boost for Fenland town
  2. 2 Dangerous drunk driver jailed after swerving across roads in two mile police chase
  3. 3 New funeral home opens in March 
  1. 4 Wisbech to Littleport, Ely to Upwell - coronavirus cases up to Christmas Day
  2. 5 Cambridgeshire markets take a hit after Covid-19 Tier 4 announcement
  3. 6 Bargain properties listed under £50,000 could be perfect first homes
  4. 7 Driver dies after colliding with parked lorry
  5. 8 Primary schools announce reopening plans amid growing pressure to stay shut
  6. 9 Seven-year-old accepts 1,000-mile trek challenge to win ANOTHER medal
  7. 10 Heroes of 2021 across Cambridgeshire recognised in New Year's Honours list

“So I’ve decided it’s my time to move on, and for the youngsters to step up.” 

Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire.

Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: FB

Daren can be contacted through his business Darren Biggs Electrical Services in March. 

Applicants must:  

  • Live within 20 miles of the boundary of the county of Cambridgeshire (as determined by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service's mapping system).  
  • Be able to prove your eligibility to work in the UK. You will be asked to supply evidence of this as part of the recruitment process.  
  • Have five GCSEs grade A* - C/ 4 - 9 including Maths and English Language or equivalent. Please note that if they are equivalent, the equivalent to Maths and English Language grade A* - C must be included.  
  • You must have a full and current driving licence that entitles you to drive in the UK without restrictions by the time you are employed by CFRS 
  • Not be subject to any criminal convictions, which are not yet spent under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974. Including any offences dealt with by a court of law, HM Services disciplinary procedures and any driving offences. A Disclosure and Barring Service check will be carried out prior to employment.  
  • Be 18 years of age on or by April 12 2021. 
  • Be able to swim. 
Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire.

Firefighters on call across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: FB

A full list of the criteria can be found on the website; to apply, visit: www.cambsfire.gov.uk/careers/wholetime-firefighter  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding | Video

Family devastated after kitchen submerged ‘completely under water’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

'Hazardous' chemical contaminants found in 122,000 tonnes of unlawful waste

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police find suspect hiding in a cupboard

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon

Flooding

‘The largest and most challenging event we have faced since 1998’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus