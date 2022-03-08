Cambridgeshire's first all-female crew of firefighters will be on duty in March this week.

They will be on board one of March Community Fire & Rescue Station's fire engines and responding to incidents during the same week as International Women's Day (today, Tuesday March 8).

A spokesperson for March Community Fire & Rescue Station said: "This week one of our fire engines will be responding to incidents with a crew of women.

Meet Cambridgeshire's first all-female firefighter crew - Credit: March Community Fire & Rescue Station Facebook

"This is not only a first for March, but for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"They have all undergone extensive training, with some taking on additional responsibilities like driving using blue lights and being in charge of the crew managing an incident.

"We are very proud to have the first all-women crew, but more importantly we are proud to serve our community."

They added: "It takes all kinds of people to be a firefighter, from different backgrounds and professions with a diverse range of skills.

"We all have one thing in common, we are passionate about being there for our community when they need us."