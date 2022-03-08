Meet Cambridgeshire's first all-female firefighter crew

First all-women crew of firefighters on duty in Cambridgeshire
- Credit: March Community Fire & Rescue Station Facebook
Cambridgeshire's first all-female crew of firefighters will be on duty in March this week.
They will be on board one of March Community Fire & Rescue Station's fire engines and responding to incidents during the same week as International Women's Day (today, Tuesday March 8).
A spokesperson for March Community Fire & Rescue Station said: "This week one of our fire engines will be responding to incidents with a crew of women.
"This is not only a first for March, but for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
"They have all undergone extensive training, with some taking on additional responsibilities like driving using blue lights and being in charge of the crew managing an incident.
"We are very proud to have the first all-women crew, but more importantly we are proud to serve our community."
They added: "It takes all kinds of people to be a firefighter, from different backgrounds and professions with a diverse range of skills.
Most Read
- 1 Jack's says final goodbye to Chatteris
- 2 'Jordan really lived life': Mum on young son's death from heart disease
- 3 Mum of Corrie McKeague tells inquest she wasn't aware of him ever sleeping in a bin
- 4 BMW driver caught speeding at 127mph
- 5 Aerial photos show drivers travelling through submerged road in Norfolk
- 6 'Supercarn't park there' Audi R8 worth £100k crashes in Peterborough
- 7 Nearly 140 drink-driving offences in Cambridgeshire in just 66 days
- 8 No means NO say villagers opposed to 2,800 acre solar energy park
- 9 First all-women crew of firefighters on duty in Cambridgeshire
- 10 Tributes to former Ely journalist who later moved to Fleet Street
"We all have one thing in common, we are passionate about being there for our community when they need us."