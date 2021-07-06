News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Flags raised, glasses raised and banners displayed for the NHS

Katie Woodcock

Published: 1:57 PM July 6, 2021    Updated: 2:12 PM July 6, 2021
Cambridgeshire Freemasons thank the NHS for Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day

Flags and glasses were raised, banners displayed, and trumpeters played the Last Post yesterday (July 5) as Freemasons across the county joined in on a nationwide evening clap for NHS workers. 

With many open days at several of their centres postponed due to Covid restrictions, this year, the celebration of NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day was led by Cambridgeshire Freemasons at their Masonic Centres. 

Cambridgeshire Freemasons celebrate the NHS in Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day

The day was dedicated to those who have saved many lives during the pandemic, but also to remember those workers sadly lost. 

The clap started at 8pm, with a virtual toast at 9pm. 

Cambridgeshire Freemasons have been supporting the NHS in many ways - this is their way of saying ‘thank you’.

Bruno Peek, pageant master to the Queen and creator of NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day said: “We are delighted that Freemasons played such a high-profile and active role in this special day of celebration and commemoration of those who undertake so much for us all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 52 weeks a year, without any thought of their own safety.” 

