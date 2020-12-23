Breaking

Published: 3:22 PM December 23, 2020

Cambridgeshire will go into Tier 4 from Boxing Day - Credit: Archant

Cambridgeshire and many areas in East Anglia and in the south east of England will enter the toughest Tier 4 lockdown on Boxing Day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

A further 416 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 47,399, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 32 and 102. All except 15, aged between 37 and 90, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between April 19 and December 22.

Thirty-two other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.