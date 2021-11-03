Here's a selection of views from our readers

Hard work paid off for Halloween event

Sunday saw a very wet and windy morning transform into a lovely dry and sunny afternoon in good time for Wisbech Town Council’s Halloween Spooktacular event on Wisbech Market Place.

As the Horsefair Management Company was unable to host their traditional trick or treat event, this aspect of Halloween was also incorporated into the Town Centre family fun day out.

Free fairground rides, musical entertainment and professional actors as roaming pirates and a scary werewolf on stilts thrilled children and adults alike, and Wisepenny the Clown brought an air of terror to visitors arriving at his lair.

A fancy-dress competition attracted dozens of amazing entries with Mayor, Cllr Andrew Lynn, selecting the winners and runners up.

Wisbech Town Council would like to thank the hard-working volunteers who assisted in delivering this memorable event, and surrounding shops that took part in the pumpkin hunt.

WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Private v public gyms

Readers responded to our story about people opting for a (cheaper0 private gymn in Wisbech compared to prices charged at the HudsoN.

Maybe people feel safer at a private gym, I've noticed that covid measures are almost non existent in the council gyms, no ventilation in overcrowded classes and no masks!

TRINITY MARSHALL

My daughter used to love going to floats and fun swimming on a Sunday with her friends from 11-1pm for £3.30, they’ve now cut it down to 45 minutes for the same price.

It’s not even worth going now for 45 minutes

SHELL RAYNER

Still no usable swimming pool for the public in March unless I want to swim after 8.30 at night as I work everyday.

NICOLA CHRISTY





Opportunity lost

Watching COP 26 unfolding on our screens, was this not the perfect time to challenge and call- out our local council?

Surely, these next two weeks could be the ideal moment to ask councils to insist that all schools need to recycle all plastic drink bottles, cans and refrain from using plastic bin liners.

Just a thought.

BRIAN SMITH



Christmas cheer means lights

We are a small committee who volunteer our time to maintain, erect, install and fundraise.

Our aim is to expand the lights throughout the Cambridgeshire village of Benwick with Christmas lights every year.

The first lights display was in 2018 and we have continued to expand the lights through the village.

Any money kindly donated would go towards the maintenance of our lights, purchase refreshments we provide free of charge at the annual light switch on. It would also enable us to purchase new LED lights within our expansion plans.

Thank you for your support

To view the GoFundMe, please visit:.

https://gf.me/v/c/s7yb/benwick-christmas-lights



BENWICK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS COMMITTEE













Ready for your ‘daily dash’?

The December Daily Dash challenge calls on the public to get outdoors and run, jog or walk 5k every day in December, whatever the weather, to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder, the national healthcare charity.

The challenge was founded in 2015 by Jackie and Mark Smith after Jackie’s dad received care from a Sue Ryder hospice at the end of his life. Inspired by the expert and compassionate care he received, they decided to set themselves a challenge to raise money for the charity.

It is free to sign up, but any money raised through fundraising goes directly towards Sue Ryder’s vital end of life, bereavement and neurological support. In 2020 over 1,200 people took part in the December Daily Dash, raising over £320,000.

December can be an incredibly busy and difficult month for many and the December Daily Dash is a great way to take some time out to think and reflect whilst raising money for an incredible cause.

To sign up to the December Daily Dash, visit:

decemberdailydash.com.

CAROLINE GRAHAM

Director of fundraising





Font of all rail knowledge

Peter Wright talk to March Society - Credit: March Society

The March Society held its first live event in March library since the Covid 19 restrictions were eased. Local March man and coordinator of the B17 Preservation Trust, Peter Wright gave a fascinating and very enjoyable talk about the ‘B17 Steam Locomotive’ to a face-masked, socially distanced audience.

The B17 was originally designed in 1923 for use in East Anglia.

However, the structure of bridges in the EA region meant that the original design had to be modified in order to decrease the engine’s weight and width.

The engines were strong, fast and began service in1929. They operated mainly on routes in the East England region and routes to London. One of the B17 routes was through March.

There was a shed for the B17s sited in March with engine changes taking place near the station. Another B17 engine was kept in particularly immaculate condition because it was used for the Royal train journeys between London and Sandringham.

Each engine was named after a regiment or a major football club.

The March Society’s next event is on Zoom on Wednesday November 17 at 7pm.

Ian Retson will give an illustrated talk on the work of The Woodland Trust.

Please contact The March Society to book a place: email info@themarchsociety.org.uk and website themarchsociety.org.uk

JENNIFER LAWLER





Watch for this scam

There is a woman in her 50s/ 60s big build black hair and shorthair in Wisbech scamming people out of money.

When she approaches be aware she is very dangerous.

She tried to scam two people I know.

So if a woman in her 50s/60s black hair short comes up to you for money ignore her, say no with a clear loud voice and warn others



JOE EDWARDS





People mainly do show their respect

Readers reacted, overwhelmingly positive, to A call by A J Coggles, the Wisbech funeral directors, to restore respect by bowing when a cortege passes or simply allowing easier access at junctions.

Here's some of the views.

I'm pleased to see that people still do this.

My mother (who died this morning) always encouraged us to do it. It is such a simple gesture, but it means so much.

JAMES MORGAN

I stopped my girls walking and asked them to stand and be silent whilst a funeral procession passed earlier in the week; we were the only ones who did so!

When I explained to them afterwards why we should do it, they asked why so many others didn’t

WILLOW THORNHILL

Always was taught to stand still in the street until passed.

Which at 80 I still do.

JOY ALLEN

I always do and if I am wearing a hat/cap I remove it as the cortege passes

LEE DAVID THOMPSON

What a sorry state we live in if people need guiding or reminding in how to behave in a respectful and dignified manner

LORRAINE ANDREW

Even when I'm driving, I dip my head once to show respect.

ROSEMARIE CROUCHER

I was brought up to do this by my mother as a kid, still do it now if I'm walking anywhere.

If I'm in my car and there's a cortege waiting to pull out a junction I will let them out, much to the annoyance of people behind me

GINA WARDLE