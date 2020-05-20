Advanced search

McDonald’s to open six restaurants in Cambridgeshire this morning for drive-thru

PUBLISHED: 10:32 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 20 May 2020

Six McDonald’s restaurants are opening in Cambridgeshire today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Six McDonald’s restaurants are opening in Cambridgeshire today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Six McDonald’s restaurants are opening in Cambridgeshire this morning, the fast food chain has officially announced.

The takeaway closed all of its branches recently due to the coronavirus pandemic but have since started to slowly reopen across the UK.

Today, Bourges Boulevard, Boongate, Hampton, Morrisons, Glinton and Eye Green McDonald’s in Peterborough will reopen its drive-thru lane operating from 11am-10pm.

A spokesman said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated.

“McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.”

McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

You may also want to watch:

· Capped spend in Drive Thru at £25 per car and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods wherever possible.

· Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

· All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures upon arrival at work for every shift.

· Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

· Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu*.

The spokesman added: “As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would like to thank customers for their continued support and patience.

“McDonald’s aims to open all Drive Thrus in the UK and Ireland in early June.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

March KFC drive-thru ‘reopening tomorrow’ after closing due to coronavirus pandemic

KFC restaurant in March will reportedly be reopening on Tuesday, May 19 following a closure due to the coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

March KFC drive-thru reopening: ‘No queue at all’ as takeaway opens its doors for first time in weeks

One fast food fan heading through the March KFC drive-thru on Wisbech Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Police describe size of drugs find during Cambridgeshire raid as having the ‘wow factor’

‘Talk about the wow factor – when I said pretty big, I didn’t realise it was this big’ the words of a Cambridgeshire police officer following a drugs raid in the county today. Picture; CAMBS COPS TWITTER

Most Read

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

March KFC drive-thru ‘reopening tomorrow’ after closing due to coronavirus pandemic

KFC restaurant in March will reportedly be reopening on Tuesday, May 19 following a closure due to the coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

March KFC drive-thru reopening: ‘No queue at all’ as takeaway opens its doors for first time in weeks

One fast food fan heading through the March KFC drive-thru on Wisbech Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Police describe size of drugs find during Cambridgeshire raid as having the ‘wow factor’

‘Talk about the wow factor – when I said pretty big, I didn’t realise it was this big’ the words of a Cambridgeshire police officer following a drugs raid in the county today. Picture; CAMBS COPS TWITTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland cake studio plans weekly giveaway until end of lockdown to celebrate ‘random acts of kindness’

Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown to people who are nominated for their random acts of kindness. Picture: GLEN PIGGOTT

McDonald’s to open six restaurants in Cambridgeshire this morning for drive-thru

Six McDonald’s restaurants are opening in Cambridgeshire today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Disappointment as Red Arrows RAF Wittering move is dashed

North West Cambs MP is disappointed that the Red Arrows will not be stationed at RAF Wittering.

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket

Vintage jewellery fished out of Earith river could be related to burglary

Jewellery and a bag were fished out of a river in Earith which could be related to a burglary. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24