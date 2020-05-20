McDonald’s to open six restaurants in Cambridgeshire this morning for drive-thru

Six McDonald’s restaurants are opening in Cambridgeshire today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Six McDonald’s restaurants are opening in Cambridgeshire this morning, the fast food chain has officially announced.

The takeaway closed all of its branches recently due to the coronavirus pandemic but have since started to slowly reopen across the UK.

Today, Bourges Boulevard, Boongate, Hampton, Morrisons, Glinton and Eye Green McDonald’s in Peterborough will reopen its drive-thru lane operating from 11am-10pm.

A spokesman said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated.

“McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.”

McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

· Capped spend in Drive Thru at £25 per car and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods wherever possible.

· Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

· All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures upon arrival at work for every shift.

· Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

· Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu*.

The spokesman added: “As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would like to thank customers for their continued support and patience.

“McDonald’s aims to open all Drive Thrus in the UK and Ireland in early June.”