Gallery
7 of the most expensive houses on the market in Cambridgeshire right now
- Credit: SAVILLS
From multi-million-pound mansions with their own swimming pools to stunning barn conversions, here are seven of the most expensive houses currently on the market in Cambridgeshire.
£2,950,000: Thatched Cottage, Common Lane, Hemingford Abbots, Huntingdon
This jaw-dropping six-bedroom house comes complete with an indoor swimming pool plus changing rooms and steam room as well as a massive garden, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.
Built on the site of a former thatched cottage, the house is constructed of stucco elevations under a thatched roof.
The renowned stonemasons Rattee & Kett not only rebuilt Thatched Cottage but they also hand carved the stone fire places within the house.
Thatched Cottage is situated in the parish of Hemingford Abbots, where much of the charming riverside village lies within the 'conservation area'.
£2,750,000: Sedley Taylor Road, Cambridge
You may also want to watch:
With seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, this detached property dates back to the 1930s - but has been significantly enlarged in recent times.
£2,500,000: Kingston Barns, Bourn Road, Kingston, Cambridge
Situated in an enviable position with uninterrupted views over the Cambridgeshire countryside, the ultra-modern Kingston Barns has multiple impressive features.
Most Read
- 1 Worst road in Fenland? You'd better believe it
- 2 30,000 watch Facebook confrontation of alleged paedophile
- 3 CCTV released after shopkeeper assaulted in robbery
- 4 Man dies after lorry crashes into trees
- 5 Suspected arsonist charged after health centre fire
- 6 Town buzzing with buses - for one day only
- 7 Cambridge Country Show promises 'something for everybody'
- 8 Nail bars and car washes targeted in modern day slavery checks
- 9 Equipment worth £6,000 stolen from farm during overnight break-in
- 10 Wisbech nightspot up for sale for £410,000
These include a barn conversion that offers holiday homes for up to 16 guests, two residential premises at a total of 1750 sqft as well as a commercial premise approx 500 sqft.
Just a short drive from the city of Cambridge, the barns are located on the edge of the small peaceful village of Kingston.
£2,500,000: Westward House, Bury Street, Ramsey, Huntingdon
Boasting nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, this Victorian house was used as a children's home and later as a care home for the elderly.
Set in two acres of grounds, it is believed to have been built in the 1990s by a local solicitor.
£2,250,000: Rectory Farm, Castle Camps, Cambridge
With a hard tennis court, outdoor swimming pool and large walled garden, Rectory Farm was constructed in 2000 to a high specification.
Covering more than four acres, the house has rendered and brick elevations under a natural slate roof and underfloor heating throughout.
At first floor level, there are six bedrooms and four bathrooms (two en suite).
£1,975,000: York House, High Street, Landbeach, Cambridge
This high-spec modern family house in Landbeach boasts an indoor pool and gym as well as large spaces for entertaining.
Located just five miles north east of the city of Cambridge, the village has two churches, a village hall and children’s play facilities.
£1,950,000: High Street, Abbotsley, Cambridgeshire
This stunning five-bedroom detached barn conversion comes complete with an indoor swimming pool complex, garaging for eight cars and established gardens with open countryside views.
The property occupies a prominent position set behind automatic sliding gates with a telephone intercom.
The front has a courtyard which includes a gravel parking area and a double garage while the sweeping driveway continues to a rear courtyard where there is further parking and garaging for six cars.