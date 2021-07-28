Gallery

Published: 4:15 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 4:20 PM July 28, 2021

Rectory Farm in Castle Camps, Cambridge, is up for sale with Savills for £2,250,000 - Credit: SAVILLS

From multi-million-pound mansions with their own swimming pools to stunning barn conversions, here are seven of the most expensive houses currently on the market in Cambridgeshire.

£2,950,000: Thatched Cottage, Common Lane, Hemingford Abbots, Huntingdon

This is the huge driveway that leads to Thatched Cottage in Hemingford Abbots. - Credit: SAVILLS

This jaw-dropping six-bedroom house comes complete with an indoor swimming pool plus changing rooms and steam room as well as a massive garden, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Built on the site of a former thatched cottage, the house is constructed of stucco elevations under a thatched roof.

This massive indoor pool is just one of the stunning features of Thatched Cottage in Hemingford Abbots. - Credit: SAVILLS

The renowned stonemasons Rattee & Kett not only rebuilt Thatched Cottage but they also hand carved the stone fire places within the house.

Thatched Cottage is situated in the parish of Hemingford Abbots, where much of the charming riverside village lies within the 'conservation area'.

£2,750,000: Sedley Taylor Road, Cambridge

This seven bedroom house in Sedley Taylor Road, Cambridge, is for sale with Cheffins. - Credit: CHEFFINS

With seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, this detached property dates back to the 1930s - but has been significantly enlarged in recent times.

£2,500,000: Kingston Barns, Bourn Road, Kingston, Cambridge

Kingston Barns near Cambridge is up for sale with Villager Fine & Unique homes for a quarter of a million pounds. - Credit: Villager Fine & Unique homes, Brampton

Situated in an enviable position with uninterrupted views over the Cambridgeshire countryside, the ultra-modern Kingston Barns has multiple impressive features.

These include a barn conversion that offers holiday homes for up to 16 guests, two residential premises at a total of 1750 sqft as well as a commercial premise approx 500 sqft.

Kingston Barns near Cambridge is up for sale with Villager Fine & Unique homes for a quarter of a million pounds. - Credit: Villager Fine & Unique homes, Brampton

Just a short drive from the city of Cambridge, the barns are located on the edge of the small peaceful village of Kingston.

£2,500,000: Westward House, Bury Street, Ramsey, Huntingdon

Westward House in Bury Street, Ramsey, is up for sale with Hughes Sealey. - Credit: HUGHES SEALEY

Boasting nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, this Victorian house was used as a children's home and later as a care home for the elderly.

Set in two acres of grounds, it is believed to have been built in the 1990s by a local solicitor.

£2,250,000: Rectory Farm, Castle Camps, Cambridge

Rectory Farm in Castle Camps, Cambridge, is up for sale with Savills for £2,250,000 - Credit: SAVILLS

With a hard tennis court, outdoor swimming pool and large walled garden, Rectory Farm was constructed in 2000 to a high specification.

Covering more than four acres, the house has rendered and brick elevations under a natural slate roof and underfloor heating throughout.

At first floor level, there are six bedrooms and four bathrooms (two en suite).

£1,975,000: York House, High Street, Landbeach, Cambridge

York House in High Street, Landbeach, Cambridge, is up for sale with Savills. - Credit: Savills

This high-spec modern family house in Landbeach boasts an indoor pool and gym as well as large spaces for entertaining.

Located just five miles north east of the city of Cambridge, the village has two churches, a village hall and children’s play facilities.

£1,950,000: High Street, Abbotsley, Cambridgeshire

This barn conversion in High Street, Abbotsley, Cambridgeshire, is up for sale with Michael Graham. - Credit: Michael Graham, Bedford

This stunning five-bedroom detached barn conversion comes complete with an indoor swimming pool complex, garaging for eight cars and established gardens with open countryside views.

The property occupies a prominent position set behind automatic sliding gates with a telephone intercom.

This barn conversion in High Street, Abbotsley, Cambridgeshire, is up for sale with Michael Graham. - Credit: MICHAEL GRAHAM, BEDFORD

The front has a courtyard which includes a gravel parking area and a double garage while the sweeping driveway continues to a rear courtyard where there is further parking and garaging for six cars.