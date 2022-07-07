News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambridgeshire MP appointed new Northern Ireland Secretary

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:08 PM July 7, 2022
Shailesh Vara smiling at the camera.

Shailesh Vara resigned from the Northern Ireland Office in 2018. - Credit: Chris McAndrew on Creative Commons

A Cambridgeshire MP has been appointed as the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Shailesh Vara, who has been the Member of Parliament for North West Cambridgeshire since 2005, was appointed today (Thursday, July 7) following the resignation of his predecessor this morning.

Brandon Lewis' exit is one of a number of Cabinet resignations to have been tendered over the past week.

Shailesh Vara has previously served as a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, but now takes on the role of Secretary of State.

The Ugandan-born man resigned as junior minister, in protest of Theresa May's planned Brexit deal in November 2018. 

The MP has also served as a minister for Justice, Work and Pensions and as a Government Whip.

Between 2001 and 2005, he worked as Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party, and has held various roles within the party itself.

Prior to his career in politics, Shailesh Vara was educated at Aylesbury Grammar School and Brunel University.

He is also a qualified solicitor.

