An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

It comes after a case was identified in Norfolk yesterday.

Richard Howitt, chair of Cambridgeshire’s adults and health committee, announced the news about the individual earlier today (December 1).

“Before the news broke about a new variant being identified, we were taking additional protective measures in our schools, and to increase the numbers of those vaccinated,” he said.

"We had already moved swiftly in Cambridgeshire to protect our residents by getting Government to agree to us becoming an Enhanced Response Area at the beginning of November.

“The fact that this new case has been identified so quickly should give local people assurance that local health systems are operating effectively and everything which can be done is being done.”

He added: “The same protections against other variants are the best and only protection for Omicron.

“Let us all follow the advice to get the vaccinations, wear a face mask, observe social distancing and wash our hands.

“I send my wishes to the person concerned, family and friends, and our hopes for a speedy recovery.”

Jyoti Atri, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Director of Public Health, said:

“We are working closely with UKHSA to identify any close contacts of the confirmed case who has recently returned to the UK from an area where Omicron is circulating.

"We are providing support and advice to make sure that they are self-isolating appropriately while their PCR tests are carried out.

“Omicron is a variant that we are concerned about as we need to understand how much protection the current vaccines offer against this variant, if it is more transmissible or has a worse effect on people than the current variants.

"Scientists are currently studying the virus and we will know more in the coming weeks.

“Protective measures - such as compulsory face coverings in public indoor spaces such as shops and public transport, and new regulations for people returning from abroad - are being put in place to buy time, while we learn more about this variant and while the booster vaccination programme is extended."



